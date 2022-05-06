Members throughout the community gathered on Thursday, May 5, at the Clinton Farmers Market for National Day of Prayer. Heads were bowed as religious leaders from across the county offered up their prayers and those of the people in attendance. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress. On this day each year, the people are meant to turn to God in prayer and meditation, and they did just that in Sampson County.

The Rev. Marcus Becton, Clinton Mayor Pro Tem, was just one on many religious leaders who offered prayers on Thursday.

A crowd gathered at the Clinton City Farmers Market to observe National Day of Prayer. Words to God of healing, protection, guidance and thanks were heard echoing from the venue.

There were no empty seats available at the Clinton City Farmers Market during National Day of Prayer.

