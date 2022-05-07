Daniels & Daniels Construction Company was recognized for excellence in safety by the Association of General Contractors of America (AGC).

The National Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA) recognizes construction companies who excel at safety performance with heavy emphasis on company management commitment, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation. Annually, hundreds of construction firms across the country apply to gain the rank of top construction company safety programs in the United States.

“Daniels & Daniels is committed to the well-being and safety of all employees and partners. In 2021, D&D, along with project partners, logged 673,557-man hours. Safety is engrained in our culture, and we ensure it is on the forefront of every project and activity”, stated Mike Bryan, D&D Safety and Health Director.

In addition to involvement in the AGC, Daniels & Daniels works alongside the NC Department of Labor Occupational Safety & Health to strengthen safety and health programs for the company.

Founded in 1962, Daniels & Daniels Construction Company celebrates 60 years in 2022 and is proud to be a third-generation family-owned business.

“For six decades, D&D has helped build our community and region. It is humbling to receive national recognition in our industry for excellence in safety and execution”, shared Jeremiah Daniels, Vice President of D&D.

For more information about Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc. visit www.danddcc.com.