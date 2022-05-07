(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 2 — David Antwaun, 40, of 108 Rhonda Brown Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is May 18.

• May 2 — Beyonce Kadejah Kisto, 20, of 10100 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is June 20.

• May 2 — Adolfo Rodriguez, 22, of 47 Max Austin Lane, Clinton, was charged with false imprisonment. No bond set; court date is June 20.

• May 2 — Rex Mclain, 33, of 6149 Earp Court, Hope Mills, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, operating vehicle with no insurance, driving motor vehicle with no registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, resisting public officer, obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and order for arrest on a charge of driving while impaired. No bond or court date listed.

• May 2 — Macie Ann Evers, 34, of 6149 Earp Court, Hope Mills, was charged with identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and on out-of-county warrants with larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 13.

• May 3 — Robert Louis Register Jr., 30, of 105 Ten Acre Lane, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

• May 4 — Christopher Graham Herring, 43, of 5301 Englishtown Road, Wallace, was charged with failure to secure load and unintentional littering. No bond listed; court date is June 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.