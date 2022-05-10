Workshop, first of series, held in Clinton

Dr. Justin Nelson, assistant professor of Sociology at Campbell University, was the guest speaker for the workshop. He spoke on poverty and community assets that can be used to combat it.

The recent workshop was packed with organizations throughout Sampson that attended the workshop. Some included the Sampson, including the local NAACP, Sampson Cooperative Extension, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, and Clinton City and Sampson County Boards of Education.

Some of the food that was served at the luncheon workshop at Grove Park Baptist Church.

Some of the food that was served at the luncheon workshop at Grove Park Baptist Church.

A workshop and luncheon was held at Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton recently, as local leaders gathered to discussion important steps toward addressing poverty in the community.

The workshop was titled “Understanding Poverty and Asset-Based Community Solutions.” According to organizers, there were two purposes for the gathering: One, to facilitate conversations among community organizations on the cycle of poverty and the assets withing the community to combat poverty; two, to engage in conversations that’ll build momentum on addressing poverty within the city limits of Clinton and within Sampson County.

Representatives from the Sampson County NAACP, Sampson Cooperative Extension, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Clinton City and Sampson County Boards of Education and many others attended last week’s luncheon to learn how they could assist in the effort.

To help answer those questions, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Campbell University, Dr. Justin Nelson, visited as the guest speaker for the workshop.

During his speech, he addressed poverty in North Carolina and explained some of the steps he focuses on to remedy it. Nelson teaches courses in sociology, which includes exploring underserved communities.

In his presentation, he noted that the universal guidelines for gauging poverty in the United States are individuals making just over $12,000 a year and $26,000 for families of four, accounting for 38 million Americans. These numbers were higher than average in the South, especially in eastern rural regions, the stats presented showed.

In North Carolina, his findings showed that the entire Eastern part of the state falls into what’s considered persistent poverty. The poverty rate was also slightly higher in North Carolina, 14.7%, than the country average of 13%. This counted for 1.5 million people in the state.

He highlighted that North Carolina is a rural state with about two million people living in rural places. Also that 54 of the 100 counties are rural, which is the second highest rural population in the country, behind Texas.

“These are the objective measures of poverty that we use federally and they are not different across places,” Nelson said. “Immediately there is an issue with that as not every place is the same. Take the differences in cost of living everywhere you go as an example.”

“The question I always ask when I look at these numbers and I ask the same of my students,” he continued. “If you’re just above that line and sitting at $27,000 a year, are you doing objectively better? That’s that razor’s edge of living the life of the working poor where a single event could take you below the poverty line.”

A center focus of his speech, however, included not dwelling on a deficit-based approach, but having asset-based conversation about community capitals which can mend poverty.

“Dr. Justin Nelson presented some interesting points that will directly connect to the second part of this community effort,” the Rev. Cameron Dunn said. “I hope this first gathering started a conversation on the ways we can work together to address and alleviate the cycle of poverty within the City of Clinton and within Sampson County.”

Dunn was one of the workshop hosts along with the Rev. Eric Grubb, who organized as participants of the Rural Clergy Fellows program at Campbell, which sponsored the event.

“My partner in this effort, Rev. Eric Grubb, will soon send out invitations to the second gathering,” Dunn said. “This is where we’ll begin to further map out our assets and plan for a possible first action step. As Dr. Nelson stated, ‘We often individualize poverty and our efforts to provide aid to people in need’. I thank everyone again for considering this alternative mission, where we work together across all areas of resources to help people in our community.”

Funding for the lunch and learn workshop came through a grant from the Lilly Endowment Foundation and a partnership with the Rural Clergy Fellows program at Campbell University.

For more information about either organization or on any topics about this or future workshops, contact Dunn at 910-574-9829.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our new Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.