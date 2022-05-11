Home News Rotary honors Benton News Rotary honors Benton May 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Ron Carter, left, presents member and Leadership chair Ken Benton with a Paul Harris x5 medallion, signifying Benton’s continuous giving to Rotary International projects of up to $1,000 for the past six years. Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Ron Carter, left, presents member and Leadership chair Ken Benton with a Paul Harris x5 medallion, signifying Benton’s continuous giving to Rotary International projects of up to $1,000 for the past six years. View Comments Clinton scattered clouds enter location 18.9 ° C 20.8 ° 16.9 ° 47 % 5.1kmh 40 % Wed 20 ° Thu 19 ° Fri 22 ° Sat 23 ° Sun 27 °