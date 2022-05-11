(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the City of Clinton District 1 Council race, with incumbent Daniel Ruggles vying for reelection against challenger Joel Rose. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Emily M. Williams)

Daniel Ruggles

Ruggles was born and raised in District 1, and has long been entrenched in the Republican Party, serving as chairman of the Sampson County Young Republicans, vice-chairman of the North Carolina Young Republicans and then as chairman of the Sampson County Republican Party. He was elected unopposed as District 1 representative at the end of 2017, taking the reins after longtime Councilman Steve Stefanovich chose not to seek reelection.

Joel Rose

Rose was raised in Clinton, specifically District 1. and his father Byron Rose, was the local postmaster and his mother was a nurse with the Sampson County Health Department. He graduated from Clinton High School and then Campbell University with a degree in Business and Trust Management. He participates in a variety of volunteering activities, including serving as the president of the Sampson County Historical Society and now director of the Sampson County History Museum.

SI: What prompted you to seek the District 1 Council seat?

Ruggles: I’ve always had an interest in serving in that capacity back when Steve Stefanovich was in it. I’ve always been interested in politics. I lived in Clinton my entire life and I saw it as a way to give back and serve the community. And when Steve Stefanovich moved to Wilmington, it was an open seat. And I saw it as open door to just step in and to just serve in that capacity.

Rose: District 1 is the area where I was raised. I just felt like in the past, Steve Stefanovich was the former councilman for that district and I thought Steve did a great job. But he left in 2018. And I just felt like it lost contact. I’m running for office because I have pride in our community, and I believe in the people who live here. District 1 represents the heart and soul of this town. This is my home, too, and I believe in giving back. If you drive through the District 1 community, you’ll see neat and tidy houses with well-maintained lawns, clear evidence that these folks are proud of their homes and neighborhoods. It’s been a great place to live and raise a family and I want to make sure it stays that way. I take a lot of pride in the area, and I just wanted to make sure that it stays to the forefront.

SI: What challenges facing the City of Clinton do you see as the most crucial and how will you address them? What specifically are your goals for District 1?

Rose: I think the biggest challenges that Clinton faces are those that will probably come from limited growth. Our town is not going to be growing very much in the very near future. And so what we need to do is make this the best place we can for those that live here. We’re continuing to have problems with crime, with vandalism, drugs, and we want to kind of keep these things out of the neighborhood, if at all possible. We’d like to have greater police visibility. We want our citizens to feel safe, safe enough to go outside of the house at night. (We need) better communications between the district and the town, including the Police Department and Fire Department. I’d like the people to feel secure, about their relationship with the town and to be able to keep to communicate with town officials and town employees. I want to be able to approach the officials if there are issues that arise. We’d like to address that. The rural counties of southeastern North Carolina have had some challenges in recent years, while nearby urban areas such as the Triangle or Wilmington continue to boom. We’ve seen a slight loss in population as businesses opportunities and better-paying jobs locate elsewhere. We need to attract new industry and good people, and the best way we can do that is making this the best community we can, and the rest will come. I’m an advocate for economic growth and will make sure that we pursue every opportunity that comes our way.

Ruggles: There’s always, always challenges, and the last two years, obviously COVID — there were a lot of challenges with that, staffing, etc. Right now staffing is a big challenge. But basically, economic growth, healthy economic growth is probably my number one goal for the city. And the reason for that is it’s hard to have good things in a city without the tax base. And a good tax base comes from good economic growth. And when you get that tax base, it allows you to provide better benefits and better pay to your employees, which will help retain employees as well as help get employees. Right now, the city has the most job openings we’ve ever had. And a lot of a lot of other companies are struggling with the same thing. But it takes money. As a city, obviously, we’re constrained by our budget, we need to be conservative and judicious when we lay out what we’re spending all the money on. But we’ve got to be able to attract and retain. Economic growth, right, is probably my number one thing I look at, and it’s sort of two-fold. It creates more benefit and more things for people to stay in Clinton and do, whether that’s restaurants or entertainment or businesses to shop, that keeps tax dollars local. And then also the business also generates tax for us and that healthy tax revenue provides the ability to help attract and retain top notch employees that the city needs. Secondly, it takes money to improve our parks, playgrounds, our recreation facilities, to help continue the sidewalks. We’re trying to connect more areas — schools, playgrounds, shopping centers — with sidewalk (and) that takes money, everything takes money. And so instead of tax increases, which I am against, I would rather a good, healthy economic growth that helps grow that tax base to be able to afford the amenities and services that we need to provide our citizens, and also the paying benefits that we need to be able to provide our employees so we can retain good employees.

SI: How do you measure the city’s successes over the past several years, and what needs to be done to optimize progress?

Ruggles: I would say I look at the last four years. I’ve been on Council for about four and a half years now. And again, it’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve. I thoroughly enjoy it. In the last four years, if you look overall at say, different departments, our fire department, in my opinion is in better shape, it’s been in the last four years. We’ve dropped ISO ratings, which is huge, and that saves folks, on their homeowners (insurance), and not just in the city, but also our rural response area that the city helps cover. Right now, we have the best equipment at fire station that we have had in years — the best facility. So we’ve improved facilities, we’ve improved pay, we’ve improved staffing numbers, we’ve upped our staff, we’ve added on to the fire station on Beaman Street. Our current fire chief, Chief Lovette, has been there longer than any other fire chief in a very long time. And he has done a phenomenal job with our fire department. Is there still work to be done? Absolutely. Our rescue trucks getting a little higher in age. One rescue truck, it gets close to three-fourths of a million dollars, which goes back to that tax, that economic growth. But that’s just the fire department. The police department, I think Chief Davis is doing a phenomenal job there. We still have staffing issues there. Then it goes back to that economic growth, the answer from the previous question again. So a lot of the issues that have seen or the continual improvement, a lot of it goes back to money. Obviously we’re still in the process of looking for a city manager, but our directors are top notch. The city staff are the best in the business. And so when you look at going forward, in my opinion, a lot of issues and a lot of things are constrained by money. And obviously, we’re always trying to make things more efficient as a city and be smart on how we spend the money and when we look at the budget overall. But I really think a lot of it goes back to healthy economic growth and expanding our tax base, which then allows us to provide better services continually improve our services, retain top notch staff and provide better amenities. I touched on the playgrounds and parks, and we’ve got a phenomenal master park plan that we passed, I think a year or two ago, but it takes money to do that. It takes money to improve ball fields and add sidewalk. It takes money to revitalize. We are starting to look at the next phase of our downtown revitalization. All that stuff takes money. And so I really think that’s probably the number one, not necessarily obstacle, but it’s the number one issue I’ve been looking at, is healthy growth.

Rose: Well, first of all, I think the first thing to optimize progress is to be able to attract new businesses, new activities, new economic activity. But of course, we have to make this a nice place and make it an attractive area for people to live and want to live here. Over the last 10 years, the Clinton City Council has done a very good job of responding to the needs of the community. I think that under the leadership of Mayor Starling and the City Council, they continue to focus on cleaning up the town, making downtown more visible and encouraging growth in the community. But I believe a change is needed in District 1 and that is why I’m running. There needs to be better communications between the residents and the City Council and there also needs to be reciprocal respect for our law enforcement officers and town officials. I am a proponent of all things Clinton — and I believe we have a great city which we can make even better. As a member of the Clinton City Council, I will work for everyone.