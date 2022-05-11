Several events dot weekend slate in Sampson

This coming weekend’s stacked full of excitement as plenty of fun events for the community are scheduled to go down across Sampson County.

The fun kicks off on Friday night, May 13, in Newton Grove with the return of the long-awaited movie night. The town board is inviting the community to join them for their screening of the Disney hit “Encanto.” The event will be at held at Weeks Park, gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30.

The event is free for the public and they’ll be taking donations only. Popcorn, snowcones and drinks will be available at movie night and the concessions are completely free to all attendees under 18. Adults will be able to purchase concessions.

Guest are asked to bring blankets, chairs and bug spray. Weather maybe a hindrance, for rain date and other information visit www.NGMovieNight. com on the day of the event.

It’s a full slate across the county on Saturday, May 14, from fundraisers to vendor fairs, parades and much more.

The Taylors Bridge Fire Department will be hosting their Second Annual “May Day” event on Saturday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire department, 6825 Taylors Bridge Hwy., in Clinton.

There will be lots of local vendors, concessions, a raffle drawing and more. They’ll also be offering spaghetti plates starting around 11:30 a.m. All proceeds collected from the event will go back to the department for its annual fundraising efforts. This will be a rain or shine event.

For those interested in traveling to the Ivanhoe area, a big day is planned as the Ivanhoe Development Center sponsors will host the first-ever Ivanhoe Community Day. The theme is “Bring back the love to our community,” which will focus on reflecting on history and heritage, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations.

The event will be at the Ivanhoe Fire Department, located at, 4314 Ivanhoe Road, and it will extend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Along with the parade, the event will include a kid’s zone, food, entertainment, penny social, car show and vendors.

Those interested in being in the parade or being a vendor are ask to email the Ivanhoe Center at [email protected] or call Tiffany Dobbin at 910-385-2881. Parade entry is free and vendor fees are $25.

Also on Saturday, the Janice Faye’s Ranch Third Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorship is set to be held.

This event’s goal is to raise funds for the required yearly equine liability insurance, assist with maintenance expenses for the rescued equine that serve as therapists for the program, program snacks, beverages and lunches for each session’s participants and also to assist in constructing a covered arena to allow sessions to continue no matter what the weatherman predicts.

The event will be held at the Lakewood Country Club, 555 Country Club Road, Salemburg. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and tee times follow shortly after at 9 a.m.

The tournament is a 4-Man Super Ball and the entry fee is $70 per player. Price includes breakfast, lunch, green fees and the cart. There will be two mulligans and a red bomb offered. Entry deadline is this Thursday, May 12, and is limited to the first 22 paid teams.

They’ll be a $5,000 hole-in-one cash prize, along with longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, a half-and-half drawing and other cash prizes.

For questions or more information, contact Joy Canady at 919-819-1532 or tournament coordinator Mile Canady, at 919-819-5038.

