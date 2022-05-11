Appointee Corbett takes on challengers

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the City of Clinton District 1 Council race, with incumbent and appointee Wanda Corbett vying for election against challengers Nichole Smith Delaine and Alice Best Tann. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to any of the candidates and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. Despite multiple attempts, Tann was not able to be reached. The following Q&A was conducted by Emily M. Williams)

Wanda Corbett

Corbett is the current representative of District 5, appointed earlier this year following the departure of Councilman Darue Bryant. She is a minister, a wife, a mother and grandmother, having raised children, including three foster children. She has lived in Clinton all of her life.

Nichole Smith Delaine

Delaine is a certified paralegal who is currently working at the N.C. Department of Justice. Delaine has been living in District 5 for more than 20 years and she’s been working in the legal profession for more than 25 years. She’s a mother of three.

SI: What prompted you to seek the District 5 Council seat?

Corbett: This isn’t my first time seeking the seat. I actually sought the city seat four years ago. I’ve had an interest in our district, even with my former Council woman (Maxine Harris). She was a neighbor, friend. I enjoyed speaking with her about concerns that we had in our district. I enjoyed talking with her about different things that, you know, we could do. What really prompts me is, I actually, I pride myself in the fact that I see the glass half-full. I take a pride in the district and take a pride in what I see happening, even before things begin to happen. I wanted to believe for the best for our district, the best for our city. And I felt at the time, four years ago, that I would be instrumental in trying to help to bring about whatever we needed to do, reasoning with whomever we need to reason with to, to get the best results, we can. And that’s why I’m seeking it again. Four years ago, when I started, I was very strong in my desire at that time. And when it did not come to fruition, I accepted that. And then when it came to the table again, I was even more strong feeling toward it than I was four years ago. So that’s what prompted me, because I’ve had the desire for this, for the place. It is not because I don’t have anything to do. I’ve got plenty to do. I want to make a difference and I want to help be a voice. And as I said to the Council, I want to be a point of contact and accountable. I want everyone to have to feel as though they have a voice and if they don’t feel like speaking their voice, I want to be the voice for them. Sometimes people will have an opinion or they feel a certain way, but they won’t say anything for different reasons. Sometimes people think that no one will listen to them and I want that to be different. I want everybody to feel like, hey, we are in this thing.

Delaine: We’re retiring. And I’m at the stage of my life that I’m in where my last child was graduating from high school. I just feel like I have time on my hands and I just wanted to try something different.

SI: What challenges facing the City of Clinton do you see as the most crucial and how will you address them? What specifically are your goals for District 5?

Delaine: I would say growth. I would like for the people in the City of Clinton and people in surrounding areas to have more options to bring more people to the City of Clinton to produce more revenue. And how would I approach that? I would think just working as a team, with the other board members in hopefully, you know, they agree too. District 5 looks a little different than all the other districts. And I think we’re a little left behind. And I would like to bring us up to speed with everybody else. Because I understand that we have various incomes and we have low income housings. And then we have people who are buying houses in our district, but I would like to maybe beautify the district, make it a safer place, with a heavier police presence, just to make it more inviting for new homeowners to come in and want to buy houses nowadays.

Corbett: Well, as we spoke about, I would have said safety — safety, policing, that type thing, I would have said that before, but I am so encouraged about that, that I don’t really feel like that. What I feel like right now is we’ve got this little underlying drug thing or whatever. I’m reading the word methamphetamine, more than I’ve ever heard, it seemed like it’s so prevalent, and it seems odd because, we didn’t a few years ago, I don’t remember ever, ever hearing that. But now it’s like it’s coming more and more. So I feel like one of the things that’s facing us right now is trying to get this curbed, get whatever the catalyst is that is causing this to be so to bring that to a halt as much as possible. That’s one of the greatest things I see facing us right now. Even with me having been in the appointed seat since February, I am so excited that we were able to improve the lighting at the Sampson Center. Because they’ve placed a trail down there, and it is very nice — the trail is really nice, but in the evening it is extremely, extremely dark. So one of the first interactions that I had on the Council was speaking with them, and expressing my concerns and my desire to see something happen. So I am so over the moon, because as a result, the city manager, Jonathan (Allen), head of recreation, they called me and let me know that they had actually met with representatives from Duke Energy at the edge of dark because they thought it was only bulbs. But at the edge of dark, they met a Duke Energy representative at the Sampson Center, to see if they could see what I was saying, or what I saw. And sure enough, they did. He saw that they saw that it was not bulbs. It was that there was really, really insufficient lighting; there was no lighting down there. And as a result of that they have there has now been placed, Duke Energy has placed two blocks of lights at the Sampson Center that have just been installed. So I’m so excited about that. I’m asking now about something that is tied into the other side of the building, the the care, the look and the beautification. In that area, right there, there’s some some things on Sampson Street that I am actually talking with them about, and there’s some things down near the Sandhill area. So there are quite some things that I am wanting. We’re in talks with someone now about beginning a chapter or hopefully getting a chapter started that will be conducive to the children and the young people that are in the district; we’re looking at a District 5 4H program. Because we feel like if we can get to the children in a good way, at an early time, if we can get them to see a pride in whatever it is, pride will grow. You can’t take that away. So if we can bring that in and give them a pride of our district, then we will have what will become young people, children, young people, adolescents, then adults, that will further take that pride into our district. They will see a need for it to not be OK to throw trash when they go by. They’ll see a need already to begin to help. We have a prison outreach and a prison outreach presentation down at the Sampson Center, and we’re hoping to expand upon that, and a few other things. We want the district to be more utilized, more busy, that we become more alive — bringing back in the days of old with District 5. They used to have pinochle and the older people would meet, and those little card games and different things, but they would have activity, and that’s what my desire is, is to have activity going on in the district. Not in any amount of separating from the rest of the city, but in addition to the rest of the city So that we’re busy. We’re not just coming in and out of our homes, going to work in school or whatever going out, coming in and going out and that’s it. We can’t be a community that way.

SI: How do you measure the city’s successes over the past several years, and what needs to be done to optimize progress?

Corbett: I measure the city successes over the last few years in the relationship with what we have in the police department that we have now. I’m not taking away from anything else at any other time, but I’ve had an opportunity to look at the way that we are doing things now and that was my thought process. The way that I thought I saw things you know improving or doing well. But I’ve had an opportunity to sit down with Chief Davis and Assistant Chief Mathews, and I’ve seen the statistics that show what I feel and what I’ve been thinking. So it is really there, those improvements are real, they’re not just ‘Well, I think it’s better.’ No, it is better. It has improved tremendously. And I think that relationship that they’re trying to build, you know, there’s work to do. They said that, and I have to agree, there’s work to do. But there’s a willingness there. There’s a willingness to say, ‘we are here, we are approachable. When we when you need us, call us.’ That, I believe, is one of the things that is really going to make all the difference in the world, as far as our city is concerned. And I believe that for the people and for the citizens who want well and want good, these are welcome things. These are welcome advantages. There’s always gonna be naysayers. There’s always gonna be somebody who, well, they’re not going to be able to see any good in anything. But you got to want to see something good in the first place. And honestly, when you do see it, you have to acknowledge it. And I think that with everybody trying, coming to the table and trying, we can only get better.

Delaine: I would say just keep the city growing, and provide more options for our residents. But the measure the success over the years? I don’t know. That’s a hard question. There’s a couple we’ve been making. We’ve been making improvements along the whole way. But if we had more options and can bring in more revenue into Clinton, I just think it would just put us in the right direction.