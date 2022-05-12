The Clinton Garden Club met recently and proudly recognized its annual $1,000 scholarship winner. This year’s winner was Emma Jolly, who was receiving this scholarship for the second year in a row. She graduated from Midway High School last year and is attending NC State, where she was on the dean’s list this fall semester. Jolly is majoring in Horticultural Science with a concentration in plant breeding and biotechnology.

The Clinton Garden Club recognized its award winners for the year during their meeting recently. From left, they are: Mary Burke Bass, Becky Todd Edwards, Jo Hall, Camille Sizemore Dunn and Merrie McLamb.

Officers of the Clinton Garden Club for this next year were recognized and installed by President Mary Burke-Bass. From left, they are: Jo Hall, recording secretary; Judy Griffin, historian; Imogene King, second vice president; Judy Cumbo, corresponding secretary; Bettie Williams, treasurer; Beth Stewart, member at large; Brenda Edwards, first vice president.

Courtesy of Merrie McLamb