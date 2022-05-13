The application deadline is approaching for the June Operation Round Up grant funding cycle.

Operation Round Up collects donations from participating South River EMC members through their electric bill, by rounding up to the next dollar, to improve the quality of life for our community through schools and nonprofit organizations.

For example, if the participating member’s electric bill is $146.88, it is rounded to $147 and the 12¢ is put into a fund. A member can expect to donate no more than $6 a year. This fund is managed by South River EMC’s foundation, the CAC. Funds are given primarily to organizations serving the health, safety, education or recreational needs of citizens within our service area. Applications can be found online at www.sremc.com/operation-round. Organizations can only receive one grant per 12-month period, with a maximum amount of $5,000. Educational institutions can apply for grants up to $10,000.

Applications are available for the June funding cycle. Completed applications are due to the Cooperative headquarters by May 20. Please note, you are now required to submit an electronic copy of your application to [email protected] For complete information, visit www.sremc.com/operation-round or contact Catherine O’Dell, vice president of member services and public relations, at 910.892.8071 or [email protected]

Bright Ideas

A bright idea can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. April 1 opened the submission period for those ideas at ncbrightideas.com

The Bright Ideas grant program offers grants to teachers for innovative, classroom-based projects and ideas. Teachers across the state are using an assortment of classroom aids, kits and technology to keep learning interesting thanks to the Bright Ideas program.

This year, South River EMC expects to award $50,000 for classroom projects and materials. Teachers, who must be from a certified K-12 public school, can apply for a maximum grant amount of $2,500 from the Cooperative. There is no limit to the amount of times you can apply.

If you get your grant ready and submitted by the early bird deadline, Aug. 15, it makes you eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Don’t have an idea? There is plenty of time, the final application deadline is Sept. 19. When completing a grant, you can save it and return to finish, grants do not have to be completed in one sitting, which is great if you need to think through an idea.

Statewide, cooperatives annually fund over $530,000 in grants. Since inception, the Bright Ideas Grant program has funded $14.3 million in grants and has touched the lives of over 2.8 million North Carolina students.

Grants submitted to South River EMC must be done so through the Bright Ideas web site, www.ncbrightideas.com.

Those with questions are asked to contact South River EMC at 910-892-8071 or by e-mail at [email protected]

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 46,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.