(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 7 — Donald Carlton Baird, 50, of 6839 Green Path Road, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is May 23.

• May 8 — Luis Daniel Castillo, 25, of 169 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 31.

• May 8 — Willie Idell, 56, of 311 E. Second St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female, simple assault and trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 23.

• May 9 — Mickey Earl Woodberry, 44, of 122 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with injury to real property, second degree trespass and breaking and entering. Written promise; court date is June 16.

• May 9 — Selvyn Jose Baten Pelico, 41, of 314 Giddens St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence, fail to yield left turn, driving while license revoked and possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area. Bond set at $30,000; court date is June 2.

• May 9 — Frederick Maurice Dixon, 44, of 304 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, no operator’s license and failing to wear seat belt. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 13.

• May 9 — Sherik Renna McNeil, 36, of 224 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is June 1.

• May 9 — Joshua Lentrel Pigford, 29, of 1527 Buckhorn Road, Willard, was charged with possession of marijuana, injury to personal property, resisting public officer, carrying concealed handgun, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespass. Bond set at $33,000; court date is June 7.

• May 9 — Reginald Aaron Underwood, 51, of 499 Jimmy Road, Magnolia, was charged with carrying concealed gun, cruelty to animals and go armed to the terror of the people. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 14.

• May 9 — Jermarvis Deaavionn Rich, 21, of 112 Herman Lane, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 1.

• May 10 — Julia Lee Barefoot, 29, of 1770 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 13.

• May 11 — Bradley James Hunter, 27, of 3944 N. McCullen Road, Faison, was charged with injury to personal property, trespassing, injury to real property, stalking and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 15.

• May 11 — Elliot Christopher Colvin, 37, of Kenan Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with failing to report new address as sex offender and failure to appear on an order for arrest. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 16.

• May 12 — Isaac Lee Herring Jr., 18, of 521 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, carrying concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.