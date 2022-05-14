Thursday, May 12th, was my 68th birthday. I am so blessed to be in the health that I am in. I am also blessed to not look like my age.

I give all the glory to God for where I am today. I have often thought about the special moments I have had with God over the years and I would like to share some of them with you as I continue to celebrate my 68 years of life.

My first special moment with God occurred when I was 7 years old. In 1961 most black families were not as well off as they are now. Most of us made our money working with farmers. During the summer of 1961, I along with other children was playing on the porch of a vacant house that was next to a tobacco barn. We had to stay there while the adults were tying tobacco. I knew very little about God and all I did know was a Hymn called, “In The Garden.” I remember singing that song over and over to myself as the other kids played. All of a sudden something came over me and I begin to cry profusely. While I was crying, somehow I became aware that God was real and I felt His presence with me. It was as if God was introducing Himself to me. From that moment on, I knew God was real, and I wanted to get to know him.

As my childhood years went on, I was blessed to have relatives who made my siblings and I go to church every Sunday. I finished high school, graduating from college and enrolled in Graduate School.

While in college I met a nice young lady and we ended up having a baby. While I was attending Graduate School,, she stayed home with her parents and I would visit her and by now newborn son every weekend. She would later join a church in her hometown. One weekend, her church was having a tent revival. and I attended. On the first night, while I was standing in the church, I felt a strange source of power come through my body and I confessed Christ as my Lord and Savior. The moment I did that, I saw a bright light surround me and hover over me. I praised and glorified the Lord like I had never done before. That was my second special moment with the Lord.

The very next night of the Revival, I was asked to meet with the Pastor, a Deacon, my girlfriend and our child after service. After the service, I was told by the Pastor, the Lord had ordained for my girlfriend to marry the Deacon, who was also present at this meeting. I was also told the Lord did not want me to ever see my son again. I was devastated. I couldn’t speak. I just got in my car and drove home, while crying all the way. A few days later, I was driving down the road and I saw a man on the side of the rode trying to hitchhike a ride. I passed him by, but for some reason I turned around and picked him up. That was the first time I had ever picked up a hitchhiker.

When he got into the car, I began telling him what I had just experienced at the revival. As I continued to bask in my misery, he asked me to turn off the road and park. I did so. While we were parked, the man turned to me and said: “The Lord sent me here to tell you that HE wants you to preach and teach HIS Word.” I put my head down in dis-belief and when I lifted my head up the man had disappeared and I never saw him again. I didn’t know it then, but I now know, I was in the presence of an angel. That was a delayed realization of a special moment.

Years went by. Years of working, years of addiction, and years of wandering. I found myself living in Atlanta, Georgia with my sister. While living with her, I joined a Mega-Church. I was at that church every single day. One night, at Bible Study, I was listening to the lesson and all of a sudden I heard a different voice. It was the voice of God. The voice said, “Go home and preach my word.”

There was absolutely no doubt in my mind that it was indeed the voice of God. After shouting all over the church, I left the building, went to my sister’s house, packed my clothes and caught the first bus back to Roseboro, NC, and the rest is history. That was my most precious special moment with God. It is a moment that sustains me and keeps me going.

Life is about special moments with God. All of us, whether we know it or not, have had special moments with God. Those special moments is really, what makes life worth living.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.