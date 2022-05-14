Packed race for county school board

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the Sampson County Board of Education, which sees five people vying for four seats on the board. Incumbents Kim Schmidlin, Sonya Powell, Daryll Warren and Robert Burley are all seeking reelection, with challenger and former school board member G.H. Wilson eyeing a return to the board. Questions, compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff, were not provided in advance to any of the candidates and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&A was conducted by Michael B. Hardison)

Kim Schmidlin

Schmidlin was selected to the Sampson County Board of Education about seven years ago. Schmidlin has served as both vice chair and chair for the Sampson County Board of Education, joining the board after being appointed in 2015 to fill an unexpired term of G.H. Wilson. She was subsequently elected to the board in 2018.

Sonya Powell

Powell is looking for a continuation of her term on the Board of Education. Powell has also previously served as the vice chairman for the Sampson County Board of Education. She graduated from Roseboro-Salemburg High School and continued her education at Winston-Salem State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English education. Powell earned a master’s degree from Campbell University. After college, her first teaching job was at Lakewood High School, where she educated students for many years.

Daryll Warren

Currently the chairman of the Sampson County Board of Education, Warren first filed for the position in 2018 and was subsequently elected to the board. He is seeking to retain his seat on the board for a second term. Warren grew up in Newton Grove and attended Hobbton High School. He later earned a bachelor’s in education from agricultural business and management.

Robert Burley

A native of Harrells and a Union High School graduate, Burley has served on the town’s fire department for more than 30 years and is the current chief of the department. He has also served on the Harrells Town Board. Growing up, he participated with Boy Scouts of America and earned the prestigious Eagle Scout ranking, which is the highest achievement within the organization. Burley was first elected to the county school board in 2018 and is seeking his second term.

G.H. Wilson

Wilson, a former school board member, filed seeking a return to the county school board. Wilson announced his retirement from the school board at the end of 2014 after serving the school system for more than 20 years, citing health, family and personal matters as the reason for his departure. Wilson is now eyeing a return to the school board, resigning from his post with the Sampson County Board of Elections in order to file for school board office.

SI: Why did you choose to seek a position on the county school board and what makes you a viable candidate for the board?

Schmidlin: I decided to seek a position on the Board of Education seven and a half years ago, and was appointed the first time and then was elected four years ago. The reason that I’ve decided to seek my position again to retain my seat really comes down to the pandemic. I feel very compelled to stay on the board because I have been one of the biggest advocates for our students in our school system during the pandemic. I have experience in the area of speech language pathologist that obviously gives me expertise in areas associated in special education. I’m also a business owner — I have owned a business for the last 20 years and that gives me experience in management, personnel and writing policies. Really those things together, I think, gives me excellent experience that I use on a daily basis to do this work.

Powell: I am seeking a continuation of my term on the board because I believe in education. I am a lifelong educator. I’ve been an educator for over 40 years. Even after I retired I still continued to teach and I teach part-time even now. Education is in my blood — I care about students, I care about Sampson County, I was born and raised here. And I want what’s best for the children of Sampson County.

Warren: I did run for this office four years ago, and was elected to a seat then. I really chose to run, at that point in time, because I’ve got three children that are now in the school system and I’ve got a wife that teaches at one of the local high schools. I saw the need to get involved more with the school system than what I could just from say a PTO organization or a parent level.

Burley: Education’s always been a real big part of our lives. My wife’s at Union Elementary, my brother’s at Union High School and I’ve helped coach up there in the past at the high school level and I’ve been active with league sports and similar stuff. The school system has just always been a real top priority in our family.

Wilson: I’m seeking the seat because I’ve got some free time on my hands and I have some time to give back to the county. I just want to get in there to try to help do whatever I can to make this county great, make our school system good and I just enjoy this work. What makes me qualified is I’ve been elected six times to the Board of Education. I got off of it in 2014 and I decided I want to get back on.

SI: If elected, what are your priorities for Sampson County Schools and what part of the academic experience in Sampson do you believe should be improved upon or highlighted?

Powell: If reelected to the Sampson County Board of Education, I will continue my very, very, very deep concern for the welfare of all the students of Sampson County. A top priority of mine has always been academic excellence, as well as school safety, and just realizing that every child should have the right to a fair and equal education. That’s what I strive to see that they get.

Warren: So for me, I would like to see us, as a county, get more involved with career ready type classes — getting our students, especially at the high school level, involved in more trade type classes, to prepare them. Not all students are going to go to college, so (we have) to be able to prepare them for the workforce and a possible trade once they get out. I do you want to continue to work for keeping our kids in the classroom, face to face, with our teachers and continue to build upon the technology that we’ve been able to embrace over the last couple of years.

Burley: Class sizes is a big, big issue and I think every effort needs to be made to have them small enough that students can receive the best education possible. Teachers have a community of learners that they prepare for each day and decreasing class sizes would be a necessity to help them do what they need to do.

Wilson: The first thing I think we need to do is regain, recruit and retain our good teachers. That’s gonna be your backbone of the education system. Second thing I want to work on is solving things since we’ve been caught up in COVID. I know we’re behind and we just need to get caught up. We’ve had a good year this year, but we need to continue that. Third, is to work on funding. One way I believe (we can go about) retaining our teachers is we’re just going to have to put a little more money in the substance of teachers; especially your math and science teachers, they’re hard to find. I know we have done that in the past and I look forward to trying to do that again.

Schmidlin: We’ve got to ensure that we utilize a targeted approach to close the gaps in learning for our students as a result of the pandemic. That’s going to be a huge challenge over the next four years, which will be the period of this term, and we have to close those gaps in learning while we also teach our current curriculum. That is the priority. Also, I have an improvement plan with a 10-year focus on preventive maintenance, repairs and replacement of aging facility infrastructure and also improving energy efficiency in our facilities. Really getting a targeted 10-year plan, I think, is extremely important. Then, hiring qualified teachers in key areas has got to be a focus. We’ve had lots of retirements since COVID and it’s been difficult to fill all the positions we’ve lost.

SI: What do you see as the system’s main challenges and what points of deficiency need attention?

Warren: You know, I think one of our biggest challenges is retaining and hiring good teachers into the system. It’s a challenge that’s going to continue. It’s a tough environment right now for our teachers and it’s a really tough job market out there. Obviously, there’s the monetary issues, but there’s a lot involved with being a teacher today that probably wasn’t there five to 10 years ago.

Burley: Closing the COVID learning gap. Parents, students, teachers, administration and everyone connected to our school community, they’re working tirelessly to identify and address the learning gaps to minimize disruption in students’ education. This has been a concern for a long time, but it’s become increasingly greater recently.

Wilson: Missing two years of hands-on teaching has probably put us behind. If we can get grants, or things like that, to hire tutors and things that can help our kids, I think that’s a priority. I think math and science — our kids are gonna need some help in that. I just think that it’s tough to hire those teachers, good, good teachers. We’ve got some new ones, but as we have teachers retiring, we need to step up and recruit highly trained and highly qualified teachers.

Schmidlin: The main challenges are dealing with issues created by the pandemic — loss in learning and gaps in learning, particularly, created for our younger students. I’m also extremely concerned about behavioral and emotional health of our students as a result of the pandemic. We’ve got to put a focus on identification of students that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Powell: I think that some of the main challenges that we have would be retention of staff. There is a vast shortage of teachers, not just in Sampson County, or North Carolina, I think that’s pretty much throughout the country. I would love to see some incentives put in place on a higher level, perhaps the state level, so that teaching would become an occupation that people strive to participate in. Right now, we tried to do home grown, which means that people teach in our system because this is their home, they want to be here, they care about young people and they want to be educated. But it’s not always possible to find all home grown so we come up short in many areas. Like most places, we come up short in math teachers and science teachers. I would love to see the field of education become a viable field so that young people would come toward the art of teaching instead of running away.

SI: In terms of curriculum, what changes or additions, if any, could be made to further enrich the learning experience for students?

Burley: I would really love to see the schools getting back to the more vocational stuff. I really think there’s a very increasing need for vocational classes and it can vary from anything. I mean, I was working in a Bladen County High School recently and they’ve got a fire course that a kid can take. I’m sort of partial to this because I’m the fire chief at Harrells. But they can take of a semester of the fire course and be certified in firefighter one and two and could seek a career in firefighting when they graduate from school. So that’s one thing — our vocational courses need to be, I think, increased.

Wilson: Well, I’m a big proponent of trade schools, and I don’t know if we ever get into them, but not everybody’s going to college. You go out into the world today and these plumbers, electricians and carpenters make good money and make a good living. I’d like to see us start some kind of STEM program or a STEM school that everyone in the county can go to and have the trades there in one place. The community colleges used to do all that, but now they don’t do it. We’ve got an automotive class at Midway, a health class at Hobbton and ROTC at Lakewood. If you had that and a couple more subjects you could build a STEM school and bring everybody there. We need to prepare the kids, especially those that don’t go to college so that they have something to build their life on. I’d like to see also — and I’ve proposed this several times — I’d like to see just a simple class to help kids with writing a check, going to get a loan, just some lifestyle things that would help them personally; how to do an interview and how to do stuff like that. We send our kids out a lot of times without the skills they should have. I’d like to see us start something like that. I don’t mean doing that overnight because I know this takes time. You’ve got to have other board members, teachers and superintendents to buy into that. So that would be what I would try to say to my other board members is let’s do something for the other kids who are not going to college.

Schmidlin: I’m very concerned about literacy. We have students graduating from Sampson County Schools who are not literate. This is an issue across the board and not just in Sampson County Schools. We’ve got to do a better job at identifying places where students have poor reading skills and put a plan in place to address this. Making sure there’s a plan, even at the high school level, to help those students that are still struggling with reading is key.

Powell: I think that we’re in the age of a lot of change and it’s very, very difficult to hold the attention of the young people who are being reared in our country today. They have so many other things to capture their attention. So, as educators, we have to figure out a way to try to capture their attention. If that means using some of the same things that they would use, to entertain themselves, to help them to learn, I think that’s fine. I am definitely in favor of using computers, and even cell phones, if they’re used in the proper way to help increase children’s desire to be in the classroom. I often hear from my grandchildren and other people that are around me, that school is just boring, boring, boring. I guess it is to them, because so often they get a chance to just sit and play on the phone or listen to music all day and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to find innovative ways to keep them entertained — so much so, that they’re learning and don’t even realize they’re learning. As far as the curriculum in Sampson County is concerned, I think we’ve come a long way with that, but we still have a long way to go. We’re trying to get all of our third graders to be reading on grade level by the time they have finished third grade. That is a very, very high priority of Sampson County Schools. Also, we were trying to increase math scores, and always reading scores, results on the EOG for the K-8th graders, the EOC and of course test for the high schools. So, education really has its work cut out for itself in today’s society, but if we could get enough people interested in education, I think that it would once again be a good occupation as well as children getting what they need.

Warren: For me, I just want to make sure that we continue to get our early kids at our early grade levels. I want to make sure that they’ve got the basic fundamentals of reading and writing, because, to me, that’s the foundation that builds upon everything else that they’ll see in school. Then as they get older, obviously, I would like to see us develop more of those career and technical education classes to get students ready for it outside of college — get those students ready for that experience.