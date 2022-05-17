Fresh produce, family outings at fingertips

Are you ready for some fresh fruits and veggies? Wish you had a way to make local food connections and find locally grown produce? Be sure to download and start using the Visit NC Farms App! If you have a smartphone, the app can be a tremendous resource right at your fingertips to connect with local farms, farmers markets, roadside stands, restaurants, and great events in our communities. It’s a one stop app for finding local food, relaxation, and fun across our beautiful, rural Sampson County landscape, and all over North Carolina!

With summer just around the corner, local farmers markets will be in full swing in just a few weeks. Wouldn’t it be nice to be the first to know as fresh produce becomes ready for pick up, especially if it’s right down the road and saves you a trip to the grocery store? Not to mention knowing that your eggs, flowers, fruits and veggies are fresh as can be!

We have nearly 60 local assets in Sampson County enrolled across eight categories of the App – which are: Farms & Fisheries, Pick your Own, Farmers Markets, Local Food & Drink, Shop Local, Farm Stays & Lodging, Itineraries & Trips, and Special Events. As businesses have announcements to share and events happen in Sampson County, push notifications will be shared on the App and will come directly to phones and devices of those who have downloaded the App, so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to stay in touch, especially in the most diverse agricultural county of our state!

To download the app, visit the Apple or Android store on your phone and search “Visit NC Farms”. You can even create your own trip itinerary based on where you’d like to travel or what you’d like to see along the way to your final destination! For more information on the app visit VisitNCFarmsToday.com. For farms and businesses interested in free advertising on the app, give us a call at the Cooperative Extension Center, 910-592-7161.

The Visit NC Farms app is supported by many sponsors across North Carolina, with statewide expansion funding being provided by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. In Sampson, we are fortunate to have this sponsorship, in addition to tremendous support from the Sampson County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, as well as Enviva Wood Products.

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]