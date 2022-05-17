Community event enjoys second outing

Pictured are Taylors Bridge Fire Department Lt. Patrick McDougald and his daughter Madelynn during Saturday’s May Day at the department.

John Turner was on the grill during May Day which he and his wife started last year to support the Taylors Bridge Fire Department and its firefighters.

Plunder Jewelry and Design was another of the vendors selling goods at May Day.

Lisa Tyndall’s Homemade This and That was one of multiple vendors that showed up to support May Day.

Taylors Bridge Fire Department was all hustle and bustle on Saturday as people gathered for the second annual May Day event.

It was beautiful day for the community which came out to support the event. Plenty of vendors from throughout the county showed up, firefighters were on food duty and nonstop laughter filled the fire department.

“May Day is a vendor event we do, which we started last year so this is our second event,” John Turner said. “We had 18 vendors, a vegetable truck and we did barbecue sandwiches and hot dogs with all the fixings.”

All the food served was free and was donation only. Proceeds from the event will go toward helping the Taylors Bridge Fire Department purchase essentials they need on a daily basis.

“This is a fundraiser we use to actually do stuff for the firefighters,” Turner said. “We pretty much buy the T-shirts and stuff like that for the fire department. Another thing we started using it for is to actually buy gym shorts and T-shirts to keep on the fire truck. That way when we get done with a fire call, instead of people wearing their nasty, carcinogen, clothing home, they’ll get to wear those instead and not take the chemical-filled ones back with them.”

With the event now in its second year, Turner told the story of how the event known as May Day came to be.

“My wife actually does vendor shows and so we thought, instead of going a bunch of other places, we could start one here at home and benefit the local fire department,” he said. “So it’s something that me and her came up with and started, like I said last year, and so we decided we’d make it a yearly thing.”

Turner also said they’d like to expand the event beyond just a one-day affair in May, with Christmas time being an ideal time for ecpansion of the event.

“Currently we’re looking at potentially doing one in the fall (or) winter before Christmas so we can get some last-minute Christmas gifts,” he said. “We’re just doing it for the community, get people from the community in and anybody that’s interested in volunteering for the fire department, come see us, we need all the help we can take.”

Reach Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588 or 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.