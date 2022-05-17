First-ever Community Day held in town

Cars like this were all over the Ivanhoe Community Day event. They’d have their own personal car show.

Jacquetta Taylor, from Rae’s Lit Candles, was one of many vendors who came to sell her wares in Ivanhoe.

This duo was just two of the many members from the community that came to together to make the Ivanhoe Community Day happen. Pictured are Tiffany Dobbin, left, and Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee.

Certificates of Appreciation were handed out during the event to members of the Ivanhoe community, thanking both those here and gone. Pictured, from left, are Andrey Taylor, Helena Taylor and Tiffany Dobbin.

Children were a common site at the Ivanhoe Community Day event. This group was in their own world with these four wheelers.

There were nothing but smiles all across the Ivanhoe Fire Department as the whole community gathered to celebrate the day.

A look at the stacks and stacks of prizes attendees could win at the Ivanhoe Community Day event.

These tins were filled with raffle tickets of hopefuls looking to win one of Ivanhoe Community Day’s many prizes.

Tiffany Dobbin, right, was all over the place at the Ivanhoe Community Day doing everything for selling food, to entertaining guest and more.

IVANHOE — Residents celebrated their community in a huge way this past Saturday. What seemed like all of Ivanhoe gathered at the Ivanhoe Fire Department to enjoy the first-ever Ivanhoe Community Day.

“This is Ivanhoe, it’s a small town in Sampson on the southern end of the county, we’ve been down here for a long time but a lot of people don’t know that we’re here,” Sampson County Board Commissioner Lethia Lee said. “With this event though, we just want people to know that, today, Ivanhoe is here and we are alive.”

“All these people here, they represent Ivanhoe — they’ve been smothered into thinking that they couldn’t do anything like this event and, now, look at Ivanhoe,” Lee said. “We’ve had more people here today than at any parade in the county. We’re letting people know that we’re here and not to forget about us anymore.”

Other residents agreed with that assessment.

“We want people to see how beautiful Ivanhoe is,” Tiffany Dobbin, a key event organizer, said. “Normally, we only get recognized whenever there’s tragedy like a storm or a flood, just bad things. We want to show that there’s good things, good people, we’re family-oriented and with all races; we’re all family here. We want to start putting the good thing out there not just the bad.”

They did just that and more. The Ivanhoe Fire Department and all around it was packed to the brim with members of the community despite the scorching heat. There were youth riding around on four wheelers, vendors from across the county selling wares, a parade, prize giveaways, music, food and the list keeps going.

An event this spectacular didn’t just happen overnight and was in the works for many months. Dobbin shared insight into how this all came to be.

“It started out back in July; I wanted to rent the community building to do work during the summer,” she said. “When I went there, the community building wasn’t in the shape it needed to be in for use. It’s been here for years and I couldn’t let it go down like it was.”

“So, I came to my family, and told them about it’s condition and that it was too good of a building to be going to waste like it was,” Dobbin continued. “We started cleaning it and when we finished I called a meeting and told them it was time for another generation to take it over to bring it back so I stepped up. Afterwards, we formed our non-profit and started meeting one Thursday out of the month.”

“Then, our first event came during Christmas and we did Christmas carols around the tree, it was a big success,” she added.

It was following the success of that event that the idea for the Ivanhoe Community Day event sparked inside Dobbin and the community rallied behind her.

“As time went by, we met again and I said we’ve never had a Community Day event here in Ivanhoe,” Dobbin said. “We used to have a Spring Fling, which was mostly run by the church. I said we don’t have to call it Spring Fling like back in the day — let’s just call it a community day and they all said OK.”

“We’ve been working on this since February and it started coming together,” she said. “Then other people in the community just reached out and wanted to help and we reached out to our commissioner about it. The fire department encouraged it and everybody was on board with trying to get it together.”

“It’s a lot of work, but we pulled it off,” she added with a laugh. “It’s something that we’ll continue to do for our community. We want to make our community a town and we’re moving towards that. It’s a slow process to get there, but Ivanhoe needs to be on the map.”

Making Ivanhoe into an official town is one of the main goals that’ll stem from this event and Lee touched on the topic further.

“What we want to do is get incorporated so that we can become a town because Ivanhoe currently is not a town — it’s just Ivanhoe,” Lee said. “I’m trying to get them to get the information together to become incorporated so we can become a town. That way we can apply for grants that’s going to take us to another level and get us out of these issues that people say we have because we’re living back in the woods.”

“We can’t help where we live and while we do live back in the woods there’s nothing but love, friendship and joy back in here,” the commissioner concluded. “We love it and we wouldn’t move anywhere else.”

