CLINTON — On May 4, 2022, Rhonda Campbell, Sustainability Manager at Smithfield Foods, Inc., visited Sampson Community College (SCC) to present the SCC Foundation with the annual monies needed to finance the 2022-2023 Smithfield Hog Production Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2013, the purpose of the Smithfield Hog Production Scholarship Fund is to assist local public high school seniors who plan to enroll in an Animal Science program or Agriculture related field at Sampson CC. For almost ten years, Smithfield has provided five deserving Sampson County students with scholarships that help fulfill unmet needs, making the dream of education a reality. Many students have been able to complete their degrees, transfer to four-year universities, and find various jobs within their local communities because of Smithfield’s annual gift.

In a quote, Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, graciously thanked Smithfield Foods, Inc. for the continuous support they have shown the College and its students over the years. Speaking on behalf of the SCC Foundation, Turlington voiced her appreciation towards Smithfield Hog Production for their generosity and noted that their financial gift will make a huge difference in the lives of future SCC students this year, just as it has in the past.

Turlington expressed, “Smithfield has a long history of supporting the college with scholarships and sponsorships. These awards to high school students planning to attend Sampson Community College with a goal of working locally in an agriculture related field can make a big difference in our labor market alignment. It also gives our students an introduction to one of our major industry partners. We appreciate their generous support.”

On behalf of Smithfield, Rhonda Campbell voiced that the company is glad to support Sampson CC and its students every year through financial support, such as the Smithfield Hog Production Scholarship Fund. Smithfield Foods recognizes the impact community colleges have on rural and

agricultural communities and is happy to aid the students of Sampson County in obtaining a higher education and preparing for the workforce.

Campbell stated, “Smithfield is happy to continue to support graduating seniors in Sampson County who are planning to attend Sampson Community College and pursue a career in an agriculture-related field. The scholarship was established in 2013, but Smithfield has been a long-time partner with the college through scholarships, sponsorships, and capital support. We recognized the value of community colleges in rural communities and are happy to help support the training needed for our local workforce.”