Wooten ousted; City Council, school board incumbents return

Contested races for Clinton City Council and the Sampson County Board of Education, as well as a crucial county primary for a Sampson County Board of Commissioners post were all to be decided Tuesday evening, and the election saw a massive shakeup with a current commissioner ousted as the status quo was kept in the other races.

Check this weekend’s Sampson Independent for comprehensive reaction by candidates to the outcome of their elections.

One-stop voting extended from April 28 to May 14 at the Sampson County Board of Elections office leading up to Tuesday’s Election Day. There were 1,558 people who voted during one-stop early voting.

Sampson County saw contests for four seats on three different boards, including the District 1 Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat, the District 1 and District 5 Clinton City Council posts and a contested race for Sampson County Board of Education.

There was one contested race on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, poised to be decided in Tuesday’s primary.

Incumbent Clark Wooten took on challenger and fellow Republican Allen McLamb for District 1 County Commissioner. Wooten was chairman of the board for more than five years and has held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014. Following early voting, McLamb held a 69-43 vote advantage. That advantage grew with two of the five precincts reporting, as McLamb had amassed 701 votes to Wooten’s 312. Wooten made up a bit of ground as the third of five precincts reported, narrowing the margin to 737-368.

However, when 5 of 5 precincts reported, it was McLamb running away with more than 71% of the vote, amassing 1,321 votes to Wooten’s 533, according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

There were three vying for the District 5 seat for Clinton City Council District 5, a post that was vacated by Darue Bryant earlier this year.

Current District 5 representative Wanda Corbett, appointed in early February following Bryant’s departure, sought election, with Nichole Smith Delaine and Alice Best Tann challenging. Corbett ran away with early voting, with 34 votes to Delaine’s 13 and Tann’s four. Corbett went on to win, with 51 votes, as Delaine took 36 and Tann received 12.

Clinton City Council District 1 representative Daniel Ruggles had opposition from challenger Joel Rose, and Ruggles saw an early advantage with 62-19 early voting tally reported as soon as polls closed Tuesday. He ultimately went on to win the district, taking two-thirds of the vote — 131 votes to Rose’s 65, according to unofficial results from the NC State Board of Elections.

For the Sampson County Board of Education, incumbents Kim Schmidlin, Sonya Powell, Robert Burley and Daryll Warren all sought reelection, while GH Wilson, a former school board member, aimed to return to the county school board. Wilson resigned from his post with the Sampson County Board of Elections toward the tail end of the filing period in order to file for school board office, leaving five vying for four posts.

Following early voting returns, Powell held a decided advantage, amassing 325 votes, while Warren had 180, Schmidlin had 121, Burley had 120 and Wilson rounded out the pack with 95.

With just two-thirds of the precincts reporting at 9:30 p.m., two hours after polls closed, Warren had amassed 1,027 votes (28%), while Powell and Schmidlin had 866 and 865, respectively for roughly 23.7% of the vote apiece, and Burley had a hold of the fourth and final spot with 510 votes (14%). Wilson had amassed 359 votes, around 10% of the vote.

Those numbers inflated slightly as the night went on, but the positions remained the same with all precints reporting, leaving Wilson as the odd man out and the four incumbents returning to the board.

District Attorney Ernie Lee sought reelection with challenger and fellow Republican Kevin Kiernan opposing him. Lee had a significant advantage in Sampson, earning 64% of the vote. He was poised to breeze to a victory in the district, amassing more than 68% of the vote with 54 of 73 precincts reporting.

Status quo elsewhere

For the Sampson Board of Commissioners, incumbents Republican Sue Lee, representative for District 3 and the current board chair, and Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr., District 5 representative, had no opposition in their respective races.

For the Clinton City Board of Education, incumbents Carol Worley, Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales each filed for reelection. The race was uncontested, with no challengers presenting themselves.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling is unopposed, as is District 3 City Councilman Marcus Becton. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the mayoral office more than two decades ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for nearly three decades. Becton has served on the Council for the past quarter century.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, the five-term Republican sheriff, is seeking his sixth term. Clerk of Court Chris Fann, also a Republican, is seeking a return to the Clerk of Court post. Neither of them had opposition for their respective offices, neither in the primary nor in the November election.

The general election is Nov. 8.