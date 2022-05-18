Gomez-Garcia, Avalos-Beltran named recipients

Going to college often requires large funds and that financial burden was recently lessened for a pair of Sampson County students, thanks to the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship.

“It is my pleasure and honor to present the 20th Edith Bradshaw Scholarship this morning,” Michael Mozingo said. “Can it really be 20 years since mama passed in December 2001. Her memorial service was here in this church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father Upah and then as now, you continue to surround me with your love and prayers my church family. Also, the sweetness and joy of my life has been made so much richer by a loving and kind mother. This is my thank you to her.”

The Edith Bradshaw Scholarship was established in 2003 by Mozingo to honor the memory of his mother. Bradshaw who was a well-known business woman, supporter of local charities, a loving mother and, in Mozingo’s words, an excellent cook.

The recipients for this year’s scholarship is Alexander Gomez-Garcia with $2500. A member of Immaculate Conception Church in Clinton, Gomez-Garcia is the 17-year-old son of Diana Garcia and Francisco Gomez and attends Clinton High School where he is an honor roll student and involved in Seaperch Robotics. He plans to attend N.C. State in the fall to major in Computer Engineering.

The second recipient is Sinai Avalos-Beltran who received the $500 Community Service Award. Avalos-Beltran is the 18-years-old daughter of Laura Beltran and Ramon Avalos and attends Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove. A senior at Harnett Central High School, she is active in soccer and captain of the volleyball team. She will attend N.C. State in the fall to major in Spanish and pursue a career in the field of education.

“The greatest gift I have given to my community is the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship,” Mozingo said. “Today is the 20th scholarship and remains an opportunity to honor the woman who taught me all I know about being a decent and kind human being. I have been blessed to give over $20,000 to high school seniors since 2003 and it remains the greatest achievement of my 63 years.”

“I am grateful this day and dedicate this scholarship to my mama and all our mothers who made us strong, resilient and worthy human beings.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588 or 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.