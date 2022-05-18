Identities unknown; Highway Patrol investigating

Two people are dead and others injured following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning involving a van occupied by eight migrant workers, all of whom were reportedly unrestrained, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol authorities.

The wreck occurred at 5:43 a.m. on Edmond Matthis Road, 6.2 miles north of Garland, according to reports from Trooper S.K. Naylor, the details of which were relayed by Patrol Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson.

Naylor’s investigation revealed that a 1998 Ford Econoline 350 van, with eight occupants — all unrestrained — was traveling north on Edmond Matthis Road “at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain lane control in an approaching curve,” reports stated.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off of the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch. After impact, the vehicle rolled and ejected two of the eight occupants. Patrol authorities said all of the occupants were Hispanic, “migrant workers from Honduras and/or Mexico, and none spoke English,” according to reports.

Trooper F.B. Bautista is in the process of speaking to the occupants that were transported to the local hospital, to identify the other occupants. The front seat driver and passenger were both ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

“The vehicle’s registration was fictitious, and the VIN came back to an address in Asheboro, NC,” Pearson said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Due to unknown identities of all involved, no next of kin has been notified at this time. Once identity has been confirmed, we will be in contact with the Honduran and Mexican consulates offices to assist with next of kin contact.”