Newcomer ousts former board chairman

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will look a bit different by the end of the year. In a sea of uncontested county races this year, a commissioner who served for years as the board’s chairman was defeated in Tuesday’s primary.

Incumbent Clark Wooten took on challenger and fellow Republican Allen McLamb for District 1 County Commissioner. Wooten was chairman of the board for more than five years and has held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014. On Tuesday, by the time all five precincts reported, McLamb had run away with more than 71% of the vote, amassing 1,321 votes to Wooten’s 533, according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

McLamb won four of the five precincts, including Plainview (495-197), Mingo (443-140), Newton Grove (137-72), and Clement (141-25). Wooten took Westbrook, 56-36.

Following early voting, McLamb held a 69-43 vote advantage. That advantage grew with two of the five precincts reporting, as McLamb had amassed 701 votes to Wooten’s 312. Wooten made up a bit of ground as the third of five precincts reported, narrowing the margin to 737-368.

Republican Wooten was seeking his third term in office, first elected as District 1 representative in November 2014. He earned a second term, unopposed, in 2018. Wooten served as chairman of the Sampson Board of Commissioners for five years, from 2016 to 2021, when Sue Lee was elected as the first female to lead the board.

Wooten’s term will officially come to a close in November, at which point McLamb will take the District 1 helm. Wooten was gracious in defeat, sharing his gratitude to those who stood by him and wishing McLamb well.

“Thank you to each of my supporters,” Wooten stated. “It has been an honor to serve Sampson County. Congratulations to Mr. McLamb. All the best to Mr. McLamb and the citizens of Sampson County.”

McLamb is a self-professed “lifelong Republican and resident of District 1” and was Wooten’s first challenger for the District 1 seat since 2014. He has spent his career working in the agriculture business and said he grew up in a conservative family.

“My parents instilled values that have helped me succeed in life and business. I feel that my down-home personality, willingness to listen to issues and genuine concern for my community are qualities that I can put to work for you,” McLamb said earlier this year during his filing. “I understand the value of solid education, sound government and public safety, and the need to ensure that citizens receive the quality services they need.

“From a citizen’s standpoint, I appreciate a government that is responsive to the citizens, with leaders who have foresight and compassion — leaders who understand the need to grow our local economy and expand our tax base with industry and business,” he continued. “I have a desire to serve in order to help Sampson County continue to be a place we are all proud to call home.”

For the Sampson Board of Commissioners, incumbents Republican Sue Lee, representative for District 3 and the current board chair, and Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr., District 5 representative, had no opposition in their primaries and similarly have no competition in November.

Lee was elected to her first term back in 2014, making history as the first female county commissioner in Sampson. Lee served as vice-chair from the outset, first under former chairman Billy Lockamy and then Wooten, before taking the chair’s gavel at the end of last year.

Godwin was sworn in as District 5 appointee in February 2018 following Albert Kirby’s departure for a judgeship, and won election to the post later that year to keep the seat for the next four years.

A couple other key county offices similarly do not have opposition.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, the five-term Republican sheriff, appears poised for his sixth term, while Clerk of Court Chris Fann, also a Republican, is positioned for his second term in the Clerk of Court post. Neither had opposition for their respective offices in the primary and similarly are uncontested for the November election.

In Sampson, District Attorney and Republican incumbent Ernie Lee earned 2,869 votes to Kevin Kiernan’s 1,647, taking 63.5% of the county vote. Overall, Lee took 68.6% of the district vote, or 14,103 votes, to Kiernan’s 6,449 votes (31.4%). Lee is poised for reelection in November, with no Democrat candidates filing.

According to NC State Board of Elections, turnout in Sampson County neared 20%, with 7,187 casting votes out of the eligible population of 37,615 voters. There were 1,558 people who voted during the one-stop early voting leading up to Tuesday.

The general election is Nov. 8.

