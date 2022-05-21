Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be welcomed as Harrells Christian Academy’s keynote speaker for the 2022 graduation commencement ceremony.

Born and raised in Greensboro, Robinson served in the Army Reserves as a medical specialist, worked in manufacturing, and owned a small business. He and his wife have two children and two grandchildren.

Robinson grew up in an impoverished house as the ninth of 10 children.

“His father was an alcoholic who routinely abused his mother. However, she was a strong woman of faith who valued hard work,” a statement from HCA read. “She displayed her faith and hard work heroically for her children after her husband died, providing for them despite only having a fifth-grade education. The lieutenant governor credits his mother’s leadership for cultivating a foundation for his faith, and an understanding that with hard work he could achieve anything.”

Robinson has worked in various industries, including a long stint in furniture manufacturing. In addition to working in manufacturing and other industries, he also started, ran, and sold a successful small business with his wife.

In 2019, Robinson began his campaign for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina behind his beliefs of common-sense conservatism. His historic victory in 2020 made him the first black American to be elected to this office. In this position, Robinson also serves as president of the state Senate and is a voting member of the State Board of Education, the State Board of Community Colleges, and the state Economic Development Board.

“Since taking office, Robinson continues to promote the importance of education to ensure that every child in North Carolina has the opportunity that will allow them to succeed,” the HCA statement read.