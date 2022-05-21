Butler & Faircloth Realtors in Clinton recently welcomed a familiar face as their newest real estate broker.

Bill Scott is stepping into the position following a short-lived retirement. Scott retired last year after 40 years in the banking industry, most recently with First Citizens Bank in Clinton.

He and his wife, Darby W. Scott, have called Clinton home for 33 years. They have three daughters and eight grandchildren, all of whom reside in Sampson County. Scott is a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian where he is and Elder, SS teacher and choir member.

“Scott will utilize his experience and market knowledge to guide his clients through every phase of this fast-paced real estate market,” a press release from Butler & Faircloth Realtors, announcing Scott’s hire, stated.

Locally owned and operated, Butler & Faircloth Realtors has served Clinton and Sampson County since 1949. The business can be reached at 910-592-2103 or visited at https://butlerfairclothrealtors.com.