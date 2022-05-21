Greetings readers! The weather has been wonderful, and the sun is shining so nice today! Lots of things have been going on here at the center and we are all so grateful to be here! Staying busy as we gear up for our 2022 Older Americans Month Celebration!

The month of May is known as Older American’s Month and was formally referred to as Senior Citizen Month, being first established in 1963. During that time, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday and about a third of older Americans lived in poverty. Clearly there was a need for programs to be implemented to help the aging U.S. population. A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens led to designating May as Senior Citizens Month, later renamed Older Americans Month.

Older Americans Month is a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to our country, in particular, those who defended our country. Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities. Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through fairs, ceremonies, events, and other activities.

It is with great honor that I announce to you all that we are looking forward to our upcoming Older Americans Day Celebration here at Garland Senior Center. We are so thrilled to be able to celebrate this wonderful occasion with you all! On May 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 pm we would like you all to join us for fun, fellowship, and education at 91 North Church Ave., Garland, N.C. 28441. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Mid-Carolina Area on Aging — Ombudsman Program. The event will be sponsored by Mid-Carolina Regional Council-Ombudsman Program, Sampson County Department of Aging, Garland Senior Center, Susan Faircloth, Lee Brotzman, Gene Faircloth, Lori & Mario Dodson. Vendors welcome! For more information, contact Marie Faircloth GSC Director: 910-596-8246 or 910-529-3931.

We will be having so many beneficial programs on site that day including North Carolina Legal Aide, Sampson County Blood Drive, Mid-Carolina Elder Abuse, Sampson County Social Services, Sampson County Health Department, Sampson County Department of Aging, several health agencies, and many more! We will also be having a cakewalk! So come and see if you can win a free cake! Y’all our Older Americans Month Celebration is always so much fun! This year is no exception because we all have so much to be happy about and grateful for! There will be lots of free information and educational programs. This event offers free fun, free food, free fellowship, and so many friends to enjoy as we play music and celebrate Older Americans Day, “Aging Our Way.” We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!

2 Corinthians 4:15 — For all things are for your sakes, that grace, having spread through the many, may cause thanksgiving to abound to the glory of God.

Psalms 91:11-13 — For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone. You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent.

Psalms 107 — O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth forever.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 — Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

In closing, let us LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.