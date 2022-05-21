Mayor Starling, Becton continue tenures

The Clinton City Council will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future, with two contested races going to the incumbents and another tenured Councilman running unopposed along with the longtime mayor.

Contested races on the Council were for District 1 and 5. The municipal races for towns with districts were postponed due to redistricting in the wake of a slow 2020 Census process, so Clinton’s races were pushed from last year.

There were two vying for the City Council’s District 1 seat, while three threw their hats in for the District 5 seat, a post that was vacated by Darue Bryant earlier this year.

Clinton City Council District 1 representative Daniel Ruggles had opposition from challenger Joel Rose, and Ruggles saw an early advantage with 62-19 early voting tally reported as soon as polls closed Tuesday. He ultimately went on to win the district, taking two-thirds of the vote — 131 votes to Rose’s 65, according to unofficial results from the NC State Board of Elections.

Current District 5 representative Wanda Corbett, appointed in early February following Bryant’s departure, sought election, with Nichole Smith Delaine and Alice Best Tann challenging. Corbett ran away with early voting, with 34 votes to Delaine’s 13 and Tann’s four. Corbett went on to win, with 51 votes, as Delaine took 36 and Tann received 12.

Ruggles was born and raised in District 1, and has long been entrenched in the Republican Party, serving as chairman of the Sampson County Young Republicans, vice-chairman of the North Carolina Young Republicans and then as chairman of the Sampson County Republican Party. He was elected unopposed as District 1 representative at the end of 2017, taking the reins after longtime Councilman Steve Stefanovich chose not to seek reelection.

Corbett is the current representative of District 5, appointed earlier this year following the departure of Councilman Darue Bryant. She is a minister, a wife, a mother and grandmother, having raised children, including three foster children. She has lived in Clinton all of her life.

Starling was unopposed, as was District 3 City Councilman Marcus Becton. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the mayoral office more than two decades ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for nearly three decades. Becton has served on the Council for the past quarter century.

Starling amassed 861 votes, while write-ins accounted for 26 votes. Becton tallied 88 votes to a single write-in.

Leading up to the election, Ruggles shared his desire to keep serving Clinton, and his goals for the office.

“Healthy economic growth is probably my number one goal for the city. And the reason for that is it’s hard to have good things in a city without the tax base. And a good tax base comes from good economic growth. And when you get that tax base, it allows you to provide better benefits and better pay to your employees, which will help retain employees as well as help get employees,” Ruggles told The Independent. “And so instead of tax increases, which I am against, I would rather a good, healthy economic growth that helps grow that tax base to be able to afford the amenities and services that we need to provide our citizens.”

This wasn’t Corbett’s first time seeking the office to which she was appointed earlier this year. She sought the seat four years ago, taking an interest in her district for a while. She used to speak to longtime Councilwoman Maxine Harris, who passed away in 2017, about concerns in the district and how to better it.

She sought the office after Harris’ passing, then the appointment, and election, following Bryant’s departure, because the fire continues to burn to do what is best for her hometown and her neighbors.

”I take a pride in the district and take a pride in what I see happening, even before things begin to happen,” Corbett told The Independent. “When (the Council seat) came to the table again, I was even more strong feeling toward it than I was four years ago. I want to make a difference and I want to help be a voice. I want everyone to have to feel as though they have a voice and if they don’t feel like speaking their voice, I want to be the voice for them. Sometimes people think that no one will listen to them and I want that to be different. I want everybody to feel like, hey, we are in this thing.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.