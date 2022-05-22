The Sampson County Board of Education will proceed intact as all four incumbents — Kim Schmidlin, Sonya Powell, Daryll Warren and Robert Burley — were reelected.

Warren earned 1,436 votes (27%), followed closely by Schmidlin, with 1,395 votes (26.2%). Rounding out the voting was Powell, with 1,027 votes (19.3%), and Burley, with 822 votes (15.4%). Challenger G.H. Wilson, who resigned from the Sampson Board of Elections to seek a return to the county school board, tallied 623 votes (11.7%), falling short of the four available seats.

Following early voting returns, Powell held a decided advantage, amassing 325 votes, while Warren had 180, Schmidlin had 121, Burley had 120 and Wilson rounded out the pack with 95.

With just two-thirds of the precincts reporting at 9:30 p.m., two hours after polls closed, Warren had amassed 1,027 votes (28%), while Powell and Schmidlin had 866 and 865, respectively, for roughly 23.7% of the vote apiece, and Burley had a hold of the fourth and final spot with 510 votes (14%). Wilson had amassed 359 votes, around 10% of the vote.

Those numbers inflated slightly as the night went on, but the positions remained the same with all precincts reporting, leaving Wilson as the odd man out and the four incumbents returning to the board.

“I’d like to say thank you to all citizens who came to the polls Tuesday and voted to re-elect me to the Sampson County Schools Board of Education,” Schmidlin said. “I am very humbled by the show of support in the election. I will continue to work hard for the students, parents and staff of Sampson County with a focus on closing gaps in learning, improving community engagement and creating a culture that provides teachers with a great place to teach and students a great place to learn.”

Schmidlin was selected to the Sampson County Board of Education about seven years ago. Schmidlin has served as both vice chair and chair for the Sampson County Board of Education, joining the board after being appointed in 2015 to fill an unexpired term of G.H. Wilson. She was subsequently elected to the board in 2018.

Powell was looking for a continuation of her term on the Board of Education. Powell has also previously served as the vice chairman and chairman for the Sampson County Board of Education. Now in her third term, she’s the longest running member on the board.

“Well, my first thought is, I’m very grateful to all the people who voted for me and gave me the opportunity to serve on the Sampson County Board of Education,” Powell said. “At this point, I am the longest serving member on the board and I appreciate that vote of confidence. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the successful education of all the children in Sampson County.”

Currently the chairman of the Sampson County Board of Education, Warren first filed for the position in 2018 and was subsequently elected to the board. He was seeking to retain his seat on the board for a second term.

“I’m just honored and humbled to have been reelected to the board for another four years,” Warren said. “I’m thankful for all the citizens throughout the county that voted for me and had faith in me to be a part of the school board again for four years.”

Leading up to the election, Warren shared his desire to keep improving the system.

“I really just want to continue to make Sampson County one of the top public school systems in North Carolina — definitely with an emphasis on getting our kids graduated,” he said. “Seeing that all the kids graduate and move on to whatever opportunity suits them best be that college or a career, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

“Well, I’m just extremely humbled by it by the amount of support that I got from all over the county,” Burley said. “Not just in my home Union district, I’m just extremely humbled by the support that I got in other other parts of the county, words can’t express it. That’s about all I gotta say, I can’t think of anything else. I’m just glad to be able to serve to students and staff and faculty of Sampson County Schools for more years.”

Burley was first elected to the county school board in 2018 and was also seeking his second term.

”I’ve always voted consistently on things for the kids, the for students and the staff of Sampson County Schools,” Burley said. “I will continue doing so because, evidently, that’s what they want because they put me back in here.”

For the Clinton City Board of Education, incumbents Carol Worley, Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales each filed for reelection. That school board race was uncontested, however, with no challengers presenting themselves.

Hales amassed 797 votes (48.4%), Worley earned 670 votes (40.7%) and Emanuel received 173 votes (10.5%). Write-ins accounted for eight votes.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.