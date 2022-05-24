Causey: Raise taxes or ‘redefine government’

A declining population in Sampson County has meant less tax base and anticipated revenue, which combined with omnipresent inflation and supply chain issues, has left the county at a serious crossroads. The severity of the situation was brought into a somber focus during Monday’s unveiling of the 2022-23 proposed budget for Sampson, which includes a recommended 5-cent tax increase.

County Manager Ed Causey took the Sampson Board of Commissioners and those in attendance through his budget message during a Monday morning session at the County Auditorium, but prefaced the contents simply.

“If my goal was to win a popularity contest, this would not be the presentation I would be making,” said Causey.

He first lauded the board with choosing long ago to begin looking to the long‐term needs of the county by building the reserves needed to maintain the physical infrastructure for both the county and schools, as well as improve the salaries for employees. A four‐year implementation plan was adopted for the latter.

All employees have received a least a 12.1% increase in salary during the past year, Causey said, noting the percentage of increase for many employees is even greater when the $675,000 allocated to bring salaries to the midpoint during the year is factored in.

“Unfortunately, this (pay) plan was behind by the time the implementation period was completed,” he stated. “Sampson County government has continued to work diligently to support our county by improving conditions for our workforce, despite the challenges of high inflation and supply chain that everyone has experienced during the past year.”

Given what he termed “bold initiatives and significant accomplishments” — salary adjustments and infrastructure funding, including the new Emergency Services facility, among them — Causey said county administrative staff found themselves starting this year’s budget development process with fixed increased expenditures of roughly $2.4 million over last year’s budget, but increased revenues of only $2,432,844.

“This does not include the increased operating costs due to inflation and supply chain challenges,” Causey stated. “Thus, we are requesting a tax increase of 5 cents.”

The tax rate for the current budget stands at 82.5 cents per $100 valuation, so the proposed increase would bring that rate to 87.5 cents.

Departmental requests for 2022-23 have already been reduced by approximately $7 million, Causey pointed out.

“We do not believe that we can further significantly reduce projected costs without adversely affecting programs. We do recognize that there are several items that could be deferred.”

However, Causey did not recommend that for many reasons, including that: required budget increases are being expended now, likely to leave the general fund balance reflecting a decrease at the end of the year.

“We do not believe that inflation will be controlled during the next year. This will continue to affect the price of goods and services. Supply chain issues continue to exist and may increase. These will also continue to affect the price of goods purchased,” said Causey, listing off his reasons. “We still have a challenge with employee compensation. The CPI will necessitate additional cost‐of‐living adjustments moving forward, regardless of any pay study.”

The Board of Commissioners approved an additional 5% pay increase for all employees to take effect this past January. At the same time, the board voted to not consider another COLA or pay increase until after the market study slated to begin in July 2022 is completed.

“This action was taken before a potential 5‐cent tax increase was proposed,” Causey stated. “Likewise, if the BOC has concerns about the cost of full implementation of the proposed market study, it is recommended that this planned study be delayed for one year. When we recommended the 2.1% bonus payment to be paid last year, this bonus would have put us even with inflation through 2020. Technically, we were nearly 3% ahead until the (Consumer Price Index) of 7.5% was determined for 2021. Based on CPIs, we are now about 4.5% behind.”

The number of permanent employees at the time of last year’s budget message was 553. During the year, the Board of Commissioners added six paramedics and one intern for Environmental Health, bringing that number to 560. Requests have been received to add the following positions: one part time position for DSS converted to full-time, one juvenile officer for the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies, four telecommunicators, one training officer for telecommunications, one assistant EMS chief, and one training officer for EMS.

County administrative staff has proposed as part of the 2022-23 budget to:

• Convert the part-time DSS employee to full-time

• Add one juvenile officer for the Sheriff’s Department

• Hire four telecommunicators to be employed as of January 2023

• Add one Assistant EMS Chief

If all positions are approved, the county will have 567 full-time employees at the end of the year.

‘Avoid history repeating itself’

Causey also offered a historical perspective as a supplement to his budget message. In it, he offered a timeline, one that essentially began with a budget message delivered a decade ago.

“When I delivered the 2012 budget message on May 7, 2012, the message stated that it was and would be the most important budget message of my tenure,” Causey stated. “One of the options presented was to prepare budgets that both met the current circumstances and created a fiscal framework that prepared the county for the future. This is when we began talking about capital reserves for long-term maintenance, maintenance of our human infrastructure, and alternate revenue sources. I believe that we started funding these reserves in 2013.

“My current budget recommendations are shaped by this historical perspective and my experienced‐based concern that we do not need to retreat back to the county’s position of 20 years ago with overwhelming pent‐up needs that degrade our actual financial position. Pent up needs include both the physical and human infrastructure,” he continued.

In his budget message, the county manager attested that if the county chooses to defer capital reserve deposits — it has regularly set aside $450,000 annually — “we will revisit the challenges of pent-up needs the county has struggled with for many years and has not completely resolved, and will further exacerbate our cash flow challenges moving forward.”

Causey additionally expressed concerns with what he deemed “continued inept federal government fiscal policies” as well as Sampson’s declining population, due to which it was “unlikely that we will receive continued significant increases in sales tax.”

The county is projecting an increase of sales tax revenue of just $1 million.

“As we consider the proposed budget for FY 22‐23, we have a revenue shortage,” Causey stated. “We need to increase revenue by approximately $2,500,000. We do not believe that this can be done by only reductions/deferments in operations. You could decide to redefine government. This is certainly an option.”

Causey noted that 20 cents attributed to the county’s debt obligations causes the tax rate to be as high as it is.

“You can derive a budget that does not include a tax increase,” Causey offered. “This will likely entail deferring some expenditures and drawing further from the general fund. This is not recommended if we seek to avoid history repeating itself. If you get by this year without a tax increase, it is unlikely that you can get by next year without one. This is especially true if you move forward with the market study. The current stress on the general fund, inflation, supply chain issues, and maintaining our physical and human infrastructure will likely be further exacerbated by the concerns expressed herein.”

“The only other real option is to redefine county government and the services that are provided.”

Education represents 30.81% of the county’s tax support. Public safety represents 29.82%, general government represents 14.27%, and human services represent 13.48% of the county’s tax support.

“If the board chooses to redefine government by reducing services, it will be challenging to accomplish without closely reviewing the larger departments/groups receiving significant tax support,” Causey stated.

“We understand that everyone prefers not to have a tax increase,” the county manager said. “Heretofore, we could make some positive assumptions regarding circumstances in the short term. We cannot do this this year under current circumstances. We also note that the general fund will likely reflect a decline this year because of needed additional expenditures that were approved during the budget year. . We also recognize that inflation and supply chain issues will continue to have an impact that cannot be completely and accurately estimated.

“Therefore, we sincerely and professionally believe that the proposed 5‐cent tax increase is the appropriate action for the long‐term fiscal health of Sampson County and our many important programs and partners,” said Causey.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at the board’s June 6 meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the County Auditorium.

The board tentatively scheduled two budget sessions, at 10 a.m. on June 9 and June 16, to deliberate on the budget. Those sessions will take place in the conference room of the County Administration Building.

“Ok, what a morning,” Board chair Sue Lee said in closing the meeting. “Thank you for all your hard work; I really appreciate it. I’m sure this is not what you wanted to share with us, but it is what it is. We have a lot of work to do.”

The proposed 2022-23 budget is available at sampsonnc.com.

