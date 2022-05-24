The Sampson Soil and Water Conservation District, along with other local soil and water districts and members of the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission, last week had the chance to visit Prestage Farms and tour its AgEnergy facility. Prestage AgEnergy is a division of Prestage Farms that is dedicated to making food animal production sustainable, both economically and environmentally. Afterward, members visited Smithfield Farms’ innovative sludge drying facility, where sludge from hog lagoons is dried and used for a safe and effective fertilizer.