The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce gathered with members of US Cellular last Friday in celebration of a relocation and expansion of the business. A ribbon cutting was held to mark the new building relocation in Clinton. Previously located at 360 Northeast Blvd., US Cellular’s new location is at 1315 Sunset Ave., in the building that was once Movie Gallery. Pictured, from left, are Luis Pineda, Lisa Fleming, Kirstin Jamerson, Lizbeth Ramirez, Stacie Henry, Brent VanGilder and Matt Stone.