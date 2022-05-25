Grove Park hosts second workshop

One of the groups working through solutions during a game at the second Lunch and Learn Workshop.

Kala Taylor shares a moment of conversation with one of the groups during an activity aimed at addressing poverty.

Pastor Thaddeus Godwin was one of many community leaders that returned for the second workshop.

Key members and organizations from throughout Sampson County gathered at Grove Park Baptist Church once again last Tuesday for part two of their Lunch and Learn workshop.

As with their previous event, the purpose for this one was the same, continuing the conversation on addressing the issue of poverty in the community.

In this second workshop, the guest visitor was Kala Taylor, a professional development manager. She led them through a fun and practical exercise that assisted in putting to practice content from the first gathering. To do that, she had those in attendance join together in groups and had everyone play a game. For it, each group chose a problem topic for which they were interested in brainstorming solutions. These included attitudes towards mental health, homelessness and the aging population.

During the game the groups worked through understanding the problem, getting specific on what problems they wanted to solve, what resources they had, what impacts will it have, collaborating, and figuring out the next steps for solving their problems.

While all fun and games, Taylor noted that everything they learned and worked through in just a game was useful in actual application.

“What I hope you’ve learned is and here’s the thing,” she said. “With this process that we’ve gone through sometimes, and we’ve done this with Mission Possible and Read it Good across the country. We’ve seen actual solutions come up to be implemented.”

“So yes, the things that we just talked about could actually be implemented and that’s powerful,” Taylor continued. “But even more powerful than that is that you’ve literally walked through an exercise to teach you how to think differently. I mean who walks into a room and tries to figure out how to solve homelessness with fishing equipment.”

“You learned how to think differently and I hope you’re able to take that with you when you go into your spaces and your places,” she added. “Whatever’s next for you all, as you’re talking about how to better Clinton together. I hope you start thinking differently and continue this process of thinking about the possibilities.”

Taylor has more than 13 years of career and professional development experience. She’s also a Gallup-certified strengths coach and a frequent speaker at both regional and national conferences.

A few of her previous roles include assistant dean of the Career and Professional Development Center at Campbell Law School, associate director for Career Development at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and associate director of the Office of Career and Professional Development at Wake Forest University.

Currently she is serving as a professional development manager at Red Hat, a global tech company.

When asked about her thoughts on being involved with the workshop, she said tough problems can be solved in small communities.

“I am from a small town and super proud of it,” she said. “I feel like some of the best people and best examples are in these small communities. We’re use to figuring out hard problems and figuring out how to make it day to day. It was fun hanging out with folks in Clinton and to get them to think through what we can do together to make life better together, so it was fun.”

This event was sponsored by the Rural Clergy Fellows program and two of its participants, the Rev. Cameron Dunn (Grove Park Baptist) and the Rev. Eric Grubb (St. Paul’s Episcopal), as well as a grant from the Lily Foundation.

