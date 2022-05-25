(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 17 — Spencer Williams, 22, of 277 Jimmy Tate Williams Road, Beulaville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is June 13.

• May 17 — Keinya M. Barnes, 45, of 521 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,000; court date was May 19.

• May 17 — Jaylen Finch, 22, of 790 Simmons Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with simple affray. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 10.

• May 18 — Tymeisha Rayshon Fryar, 21, of 519 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with failure to comply, threatening phone call, second degree trespass and assault and battery. Bond set at $920; court date is June 13.

• May 18 — Nicholas Ray Burgess, 31, of 1500 Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property and trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• May 18 — Jamie Riley, 43, of 115 Elwell Road, Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• May 19 — Kahim Natir Howard, 20, of 107 Forest Trail, Wilmington, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 6.

• May 19 — Keyshawn O’quinton Collins, 22, of 157 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 10.

• May 19 — Delbert Wayne Lane, 64, of 8220 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with order for arrest and resisting public officer. Bond set at $4,500; court date is June 15.

• May 20 — Ramel Tyshaun McIntyre, 26, of 815 SW Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting public officer and possession of cocaine. Bond set at $60,000; court date is June 10.

• May 20 — Terry Deshawn McPhail, 41, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with child support. Bond set at $1,000; court date not listed.

• May 20 — Tywana Holley, 37, of 106 W. Wade St., Dunn, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 10.

• May 20 — Junior Francis Mont Louis, 35, of 128 Slocomb St., Mount Olive, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 10.

• May 20 — Paulette Daphnie Spivey, 27, of 104 Kenny Drive, Dudley, was charged with communicating threats, fictitious information to officer and order for arrest- failure to comply with money owed. Bond set at $1,180; court date is June 13.

• May 21 — James Clifton Owens, 54, of 506 Byron Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is July 12.

• May 21 — Diana Angela Sanchez, 35, of 4230 J5 Garrett Road, Durham, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond or court date set.

• May 21 — Anthony Ray Royster, 43, of 410 S. Sycamore St., Fremont, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• May 21 — Tyrek Dashawn Henry, 21, of 102 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is June 16.

• May 21 — Alena Marie Cain, 34, of 804 The Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond not listed; court date is June 28.

• May 21 — Jerry Dermaine Stevens, 42, of 5769 S. N.C. Hwy. 210, Stedman, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 31.

• May 21 — James Allen Howard, 64 ,of 1038 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 13.

• May 21 — Albert Lee Davis, 34, of 609 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• May 21 — Thomas Earl Robinson, 45, of 1005 Thornwood Court, Clayton, was charged with possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is July 14.

• May 22 — Everett Dashaun Newkirk, 30, of 231 Knight Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female, simple possession of marijuana and failure to appear- release order. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• May 22 — Dennis Tyrone Devane, 49, of 501 Jumping Run Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is July 6.

• May 22 — Kenneth Lee Davis, 29, of 221 Kelsey Court, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 10.

• May 23 — Alena Marie Cain, 24, of 804 The Ave., Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 28.

• May 23 — Onzie Putham Cox, 28, of 2057 Pine Ridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of tobacco by inmate. No bond set; court date is July 7.

