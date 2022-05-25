Awards, recognition spread across SCS

Tonya Colwell surrounded by principals from all across the county. That were all present to celebrate her being named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year for Sampson County Schools.

Union Middle social studies teacher, Kristine Travers, was named the 2022-23 Sampson County Schools Teacher of the Year. She pictured here, left, with SCS Superintendent Dr. David Goodin after being named.

The 2022-23 Teachers of the Year for their respective school across Sampson County Schools.

Pictured, from left, are Melody Williams, Whitney Poper and Amanda Wiggins. These three were but a few SCS teachers honored for receiving advanced degrees this year.

Pictured are the Spotlight of Excellence recipients for the Midway band students that made the Southeastern Band Directors Association (SEDBA) All-District Band. Pictured with them are band directors Jesse Shelton, Joshua Tew and Superintendent Dr. David Goodin.

Pictured, from left, are Jesse Shelton, Jerrod Wise, Meredith Jackson and Dr. David Goodin. These two were highlighted for their accomplishments of making the Eastern Region Jazz Ensemble and Eastern Region Orchestra.

It was a massive night of celebration Monday at the monthly Board of Education meeting for Sampson County Schools. The room was packed full as family, friends and colleges that gathered to witness what was practically an awards ceremony for SCS, including honoring teachers of the year, principal of the year and staff and student achievement across the district.

All these awards were handed out during the Good News section of the agenda.

The Teachers of the Year from each school in the SCS system were highlighted next. Together these teachers had a combined total of 206 years worth of service to SCS.

These teachers include Leslie Waters (Hargrove ES), Kortland Thornton (Hobbton ES), Ragan Pearson (Hobbton HS), Lori Lee (Hobbton MS), Melody Williams (Clement ES) Julimar Arevalo (Midway ES), Jessica Varley (Midway HS), Laura Waters(Midway MS), Shannon Honeycutt (Plain View ES), Shawn Williams (Lakewood HS), Christina Singh (Roseboro ES), Rebecca Wolf (Roseboro-Salemburg MS), Jenny Denning (Salemburg ES), Amanda Warren (Sampson Early College HS), Stephanie Edwards (Union ES), Audrea Hunter (Union Inter.), Danielle Sills (Union HS) and Kristine Travers (Union MS).

Among these dedicated teachers the 2022-23 Sampson County Schools Teacher of the Year was named. The top three finalist came down to Rebecca Wolf, Laura Waters and Kristine Travers with Travers earning the prestige of the being named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for SCS.

Travers has been with the SCS system for five years and teaches social studies at Union Middle.

Dr. David Goodin concluded the good news and awards presentation by also announcing the Sampson County 2022-23 Principal of the Year, an honor that went to a well deserved Tonya Colwell.

Colwell graduated from Clinton High and is an alumni of Campbell University. She has served SCS for 20 years a journey that began as a P.E. teacher at Union High. In the early 2000s, Colwell returned to public education and taught in Wayne County before returning home.

She become a P.E. teacher for Roseboro-Salemburg Middle then became assistant principal at both Lakewood and Union High Schools. She’d later become principals at Union High, Midway Elementary and then Roseboro Elementary, where she currently resides.

In other recognitions, Midway and the band programs had the honor of being recognized first for there outstanding performances and making the Eastern Region Orchestra, Eastern Region Jazz Ensemble, SEDBA All-District Band and NC All-State Band.

Each of these Raider students received the Spotlight Award of Excellence:

• Jerrod Wise for auditioning and making the Eastern Region Jazz Ensemble.

• Meredith Jackson for auditioning and making the Eastern Region Orchestra.

• For auditioning and making the SEDBA All-District Band (All State Eligible): Miranda Hickman, Emily Dodson, Faith Richards, Jase Naylor, Hunter Warren, Cooper Bryan, Matthew Ruffin, Jacob Ratliff, Ella Love, Jeneven Flores-Leal, Amanda Gause and Jackson.

• Jacob Ratliff auditioning and making the NC All-State Band.

From that point on it was all recognition for the SCS teaching staff. The first list of awards was for those that received and advanced degree during this year.

The Spotlight Award of Excellence was awarded to these individuals:

Melody Williams — MS in Special Education from the University of Mount Olive.

Teresa Yaw — BS in Birth to Kindergarten from East Carolina University.

Angela Martin — MSA in Administration from the UNC Greensboro.

Joe Salas — MS in Leadership Administration from the American College of Education.

Amy Black — MA in Teaching Middle Grades English from Fayetteville State University.

Kimberly Mayes — MS in Biology from NC State University.

Whitney Poper — MSA in Administration from NC State University.

Allison Santago — BS in Business Administration/Accounting from Fayetteville State University.

Kristy Harrell — BS in Elementary Education (K-6) from Fayetteville State University.

Courtney Faison — AS in Early Childhood Education from Sampson Community College.

Amanda Loucks Wiggins — BS in Elementary Education from the University of Phenoix.

Faith McLamb — BS in Elementary Education from UNC Wilmington.

Corina Vann — MS in Ed Curriculum Studies for Equity from UNC Wilmington.

Melissa Smith — BS in Human Resources from the University of Mount Olive.

Also among the recognized teachers were Allison Ray, Vonda Eldridge and Rebecca Tarplee, who were awarded as the National Board Teachers. Ray was new to the National Board Teachers while Eldridge and Tarplee were renewed.

