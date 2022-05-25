SALEMBURG — Law enforcement are seeking the identities and whereabouts of two suspects alleged to have committed several motor vehicle break-ins in the Salemburg area of Sampson County, as well as other counties.

According to information from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Town of Salemburg in reference to several motor vehicle break-ins. Upon arrival, deputies determined the windows had been broken out and items from inside the vehicles had been removed, authorities said.

Through investigation, photos were obtained from security footage and those photos were disseminated by the Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials said that the suspect vehicle is possibly a newer model dark blue or gray in color Toyota 4Runner operated by a black male, early 20s and white female, early 20s.

Anyone having information on the identification of the individuals are encouraged to contact investigators at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

“The suspects are also wanted in connection with numerous other vehicle break-ins in other counties as well,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.