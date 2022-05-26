Ribbon-cutting for renovated facility set for June 9

CLINTON — After months of preparation, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is celebrating the grand opening of its Sampson County YMCA on Thursday, June 9.

The greater Sampson County community has been invited to come out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by facility tours, equipment demos, raffles for prizes, and refreshments.

“We know the community is excited for us to open, and we are thrilled to have finally reached that point,” says Jared Barrier, executive director of the Sampson County YMCA. “We have plans to offer a variety of classes and programs to better meet the needs of kids, families, adults and seniors in our area.”

The Sampson County YMCA will open its doors to members to use beginning June 9 at 11 a.m. The YMCA is located at 417 E. Johnson St., Clinton. It will offer members an array of cardio and strength equipment along with an indoor pool, whirlpool, group exercise studio, child watch area, gymnasium, racquetball court, indoor track and teaching kitchen.

“We are excited to embrace this opportunity,” says Dick Jones, president & CEO of the YMCA of Southeastern NC. “This effort supports our strategic plan by allowing us to partner with like-minded organizations to expand programs to new communities in the Southeast region. We look forward to working with leaders in Clinton and surrounding areas to provide programs for children and families. We are incredibly grateful to the Anonymous Trust for their support, without which we could not accomplish our commitment to healthy living, social responsibility and youth development in Sampson County.”

In fall of 2021, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina formed a partnership with Sampson Regional Medical Center and Anonymous Trust to re-open the hospital’s health and wellness facility as a YMCA branch to offer Y programs and services to serve the Sampson County community. Some renovations have been made over the past six months and this facility is now an exceptional YMCA branch, offering wellness programs, aquatics and recreational activities to members and program participants.

The Y will be offering a membership special during its grand opening event. New members will save up to $100 with no joining fee when they join in person on June 9. Anyone interested in joining sooner can also save with no joining fee if they join online before June 1.

Membership to the YMCA is based on household size and ages. Monthly rates vary from $29-$127/month and there are no contracts. Membership includes access to all YMCA of Southeastern NC branches along with hundreds of other YMCA’s across the nation.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming a Y member and join online at www.ymcasenc.org/sampson.