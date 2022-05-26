Officials warn of water discoloration

As part of the City of Clinton’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve service to customers, the Public Works and Utilities Department will begin its annual flushing of the drinking water lines throughout the city on May 31, according to department director Chris Medlin

Line flushing will continue through June. Line flushing will occur Mondays-Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“The flushing process is critical to the overall maintenance of a drinking water distribution system and is one of the most important practices carried out by public drinking water systems to maintain high water quality, improve the carrying capacity of pipes, and ensure proper operation of distribution system components, such as hydrants and valves,” a statement from Medlin read. “Flushing the water main lines also ensures that fire hydrants are operational and allows the operator to assess the available water pressure and flow rate for firefighting purposes.”

There may be periods of water discoloration during this time. The discoloration is due to the scouring of minerals in the water lines and is a normal occurrence during line flushing. If your water appears dirty after the designated flushing period:

• Run a cold water tap closest to your meter (usually a first-floor sink) for a few minutes up to 15 minutes.

• Keep the tap open until the water runs clear. If you have trouble seeing if the water is clear, fill a light or white colored cup or container to view the water. If the water coming from the tap is not clear after running for 15 minutes, wait 15-30 minutes and flush again.

• Do not run a tap that has a water filter connected to it or the sediment may clog your filter.

• Avoid running a hot water tap because it could draw sediment into your hot water tank.

For additional information, you may contact the Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.