Vehicle description released; public urged for any information

A shooting, reportedly between occupants of two different vehicles, resulted in the hospitalization of at least one person. The Clinton Police Department has released a description of one vehicle and identified the wounded man, and is urging any additional information from the public in the ongoing investigation.

Around 8:53 p.m. Thursday, Clinton Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported shots fired call in the area of Williams Street and Johnson streets, one that reportedly resulted in at least one person injured, reports stated.

According to a Clinton Police Department press release issued by Chief Anthony Davis, about the same time officers located the crime scene, they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Sampson Regional Medical Center. The gunshot victim, identified as Jahvar Edwards, 27, of Clinton, had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle that fled the scene prior to the officers arriving, authorities said.

Edwards was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

“The investigation quickly revealed that the two incidents were related,” the department press release stated. “Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case. Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.”

Reports indicated that two vehicles were chasing one another in the area of Williams and Johnson Street. The occupants of the vehicles opened fire on one another then fled the scene, police said. A description given of one of the suspect vehicles indicates that it is an unknown color Chrysler 300.

Police officials urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or provide anonymous information through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’