Brussels sprouts used to be my least favorite vegetable until I tried them roasted! I personally love them roasted with just olive oil, salt, and pepper, but this recipe gives you a different flavor if you’re looking for something new. Find more recipes like this one on the MedInsteadofMeds.com website.

Serves: 4

Serving Size: ¾ cup Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20-30 minutes Total Time: 35-45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

· 1 pound (approximately 4 cups) Brussels sprouts

· 4 tablespoons olive oil

· 2 tablespoons lemon juice (fresh or bottled)

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

· 2 turkey bacon slices, cut into ¼ inch pieces and cooked until crispy (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425º F.

2. Clean and trim Brussels sprouts. Cut any very large heads in half through the core. Tip: Save the outer leaves that fall off and bake those along with the rest of the sprouts, they get extra crispy and are delicious!

3. Place the Brussels sprouts in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat.

4. Pour the Brussels sprouts onto a large sheet pan in a single layer.

5. If you are including the turkey bacon, evenly sprinkle the cooked bacon pieces over the Brussels sprouts.

6. Roast in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time, until lightly browned.

7. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Nutrition Information per Serving: (Based on including turkey bacon)

· Serving Size: ¾ cup

· Vegetables: ¾ cup

· Fruits: 0 cups

· Calories: 195 calories

· Carbohydrates: 11 grams

· Fiber: 4 grams

· Protein: 5 grams

· Fat: 15 grams

· Sodium: 123 mg

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.