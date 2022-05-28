Do you believe circumstances can be messages from God? Were you raised on parental pieces of wisdom that stuck with you like gum that never loses its’ flavor? Some of mama and daddy’s favorites were: everything happens for a reason, the early bird gets the worm, what you do to others will come back to you, play with fire and you’ll get burned, be home by ten before trouble begins, and pretty is as pretty does. These truths made an impact, but my parents training me up to love Christ, go to church (we went rain or shine – even on vacation – and took a bulletin back to our home church to secure our perfect attendance pins in January…anyone with me?), and do acts of kindness for people grounded me for a good life with God guiding the way for more than six decades. There were (and still are) times when I get off track and my internal GPS (Holy Spirit) reroutes me back to the right road or times when I’m feeling forlorn and not sure which way to go. Thankfully, He always sends signs ( often through circumstances) that shed light and share help to keep me living my love story and singing His praises as I go forth in faith…one step at a time! Surely, you are mulling over circumstances and teachings that have made a difference in your life also!

Solomon said life is futile with circumstances that can bring good things; yet, other seasons bad things come like monsoon rains that drown happiness with deep hurts and hurdles that seem impossible to overcome. If we give up on good and grow weary in waiting and praying, we can miss blessings beyond anything we could ever imagine God working out in our lives. Tim and I always told our sons that good can come from bad. We would give examples they could relate to, like our hardships dating when we never stopped believing my parents would support our love. It took time, faith, prayers, and things were not always ‘hunky dory’; but in God’s perfect timing – He brought good from the bad and our family is closely united in love!

My Dad passed away on April 22, 1983 – Tim passed away on April 22, 2007. Tim’s dad passed away in 1979; Cameron was born and named after Mr. Odell in 1979. My dad passed away in 1983; Clint was born in 1983 and named Harold after daddy. The second week of August 2001, God stirred my heart to take my mother to visit my sister in the hospital at Duke. I defended a change of plans to take mother the weekend so I would not miss school. The stirring to go Wednesday grew stronger. So, plans were made and mother and I enjoyed our drive to Duke with divine signs neither of us understood but relished. We always parked in the garage across the street from Duke. Not that day!

Mother said, “Baby, let’s valet park. One day I’ll be gone and money won’t go with me to Heaven.” I pulled to the front area of the hospital. Before I could put the car in park, God sent a kind man who helped my sweet mother out of the car, into a wheelchair, and told her how beautiful she was. She blushed; his compliments kept coming, and I stood in awe as he made my mother feel like a queen for a day. I pushed her wheelchair up the incline with difficulty. She sensed it and patted my hand with words that made her middle child cry, “I’m sorry you’re having to push me. I don’t want to be a burden” I assured her she was easy to push and filled her ears with sweet stories of my love for her as we meandered through the hospital in search of my sister’s room.

Glenda was surprised to see us; she cried softly while mother hugged her for the longest time. Oh, what a blessed time we shared together. After praying and mother clinging to my older sister’s hand with tear filled eyes, the Holy Spirit was stirring my heart to take mother to see my younger sister. Again, I resisted a change of plans; I wanted to go home. While pushing mother to the car, I told her we were heading to High Point. She squeezed my hand and cried tears of joy. Two hours later, mother and I walked in her youngest child’s classroom in High Point. Gaye’s students were filing out of the room at the end of the day when we surprised her with a visit ‘out of the blue’ – actually in HIs plans all along. The next five hours, we laughed, cried, met friends who told mother what a wonderful teacher and friend her daughter was, enjoyed a meal with the whole Borum family, and lingered together at the dinner table with stories and sweet blessings filling us to the brim. When mother and I finally said our last goodbyes after 9pm, we headed down Interstate 40 for home. Heavy traffic made me squirm in the driver’s seat.

Mother patted my hand and said, “Baby, I do believe those big trucks are gonna’ run right over us.”

It was almost midnight when we pulled in the driveway at home. I kissed mother goodbye and headed to Clinton, recounting the day with joy while thoughts of being behind with my work at home and school surfaced. The next day, I was tired but thankful for the special day with my mother. Piles of work on my desk, lists of ‘to do’ things with deadlines, and students waiting to be tested for accelerated reading levels filled my first two hours. During class change, I headed to the bathroom and called my mother to check on her. When she did not answer, I felt a stirring of uneasiness that lingered while testing my students. Suddenly, an interruption came that altered my plans that day and changed my life forever. Next week, I will share the rest of the story about circumstances being messages from God.

Have you faced circumstances wondering where they came from and how to handle them? Often, we must act in faith and wait for God’s timing for good fruit to come forth. Each person reading my story can testify to times when circumstances changed your storyline also. How blessed we are to be His children and know He will take care of us through all seasons as He does the sparrows singing in the trees outside you window this beautiful Friday morning.

Mother and I spent a wonderful day together visiting family and recounting our love for one another in August of 2001. The day after our trip, complete with homemade picnic lunch – made in mother’s lap as I drove her car down Interstate u 40 and getting home way past our bedtime, I was consumed with catching up with piles of back to school work and testing my students. The assistant principal came to the media center and insisted I leave my students and go to the guidance counselor’s office. That uneasy stirring that something is not right intensified when I entered the room and where my husband, son, brother, and a host of friends were gathered.

Silence and sadness loomed like a heavy fog as a patrolman stepped forward and shared news no child wants to hear, “I’m so sorry Mrs. Spell. Your mother was killed in an accident this morning at 9:20am.”

Tim held me close as reality rushed through my heart like a dagger. He sheltered me with love and assurance that God would help us in this hard time. Mother’s car was hit by a transfer truck as she pulled onto Hwy 210 headed to Clinton. She had dinner for my family in the foot of her car and gift bags filled with candy and honey buns for Cameron and Clint. Her car was completely crushed by the crash. Mother’s words still ring in my heart as I write this story sixteen years later, “Baby, I believe those big ole’ trucks are gonna’ run right over us.” Twelve hours later, one did! Mother’s words foreshadowed her death. So many signposts surfaced as I replayed the day before mother went to heaven in my mind. God was giving me forewarning and a gift by allowing me to spend mother’s last day on earth with her.

Had I known we were sharing our last hours together, I would have complained less about my aching legs while driving home, the load of work waiting for me at school, and things that implied, “I’m sacrificing a lot for you today, mother.” The devil’s plans to spoil our day did not pan out. Mother’s family was given the gift of spending time with her before God called her Home. Realizing interruptions and circumstances can be messages from God with bountiful blessings is wise. Rejecting them and refusing to change plans can block blessings and steal joy. How thankful I am for time spent with the Lord and loved ones, for embracing changed plans that continue to give peace, and for seeing how God brings good from the bad in His perfect timing.

Circumstances come to each of us, compliments of Christ who loves and looks after all His children. Yet, we must believe, receive HIs love, trust, obey, and listen as He leads. God led James Vann to Tim’s Gift through signposts (friends)! In His perfect timing, James and I became man and wife, a blessing we could have missed by rejecting new beginnings.

Sarah, James’ first wife, passed away in 2009; Tina and Glenn’s son, Owen, was born in 2009. Believing beyond burdens brings blessings. Having a close extended and blended family grounded in Christian love brings blessings beyond measure in this season of my life. Divine circumstances can heal hurting hearts with happenings only Christ could cause. If we help Him out by trusting and believing, the effects can make life happier here and head us to the straight and narrow road to Heaven.

Tim’s mother and I are closely connected as mom and daughter through circumstances God worked for good in our lives, but it took time. I didn’t think she liked me at all until I listened to His stirrings and realized I was wrong. Dreadful mother in law (any in law) stories should be banned from hearts’ shelves where hurts can hinder loving relationships. If you have offense or ought against a family member, whether in laws or immediate, go to them in love, make it right, and see what God can do!

Mom and I love one another deeply and devotedly. Our mother – daughter relationship is a gift I cherish more with each passing year. She became a widow at 53, so did I. She loved Mr. Odell with all her heart as I loved their son with all my heart. I loved James; she loved James. She and I encourage and pray for one another as we age to perfection like hoop cheese I cut for customers at our country store seasons long ago. Mom and I agree that time with our heavenly Father and family should be cherished and enjoyed. Seeing people take loved ones for granted makes us sad.

When James Vann asked me to go to dinner with him, I first said no, prayed and waited, then drove to Tim’s mother’s house and sat with her at the kitchen table (where the family always gathered to eat and discuss things)! I told her I would always love Tim and respected and loved her like my mother. I shared that I had met a fine gentleman I would like to get to know better but would not go out with him without her blessing. Through tearful eyes, she held my hand and lovingly shared words of support. For two years, our families watched God bring good from bad circumstances and work miracles in our families. God brought James into my life, our lives, for a short time with everlasting blessings.

James and Mom bonded quickly after she realized what a good man he was and that he loved her too. She would light up when we came for a visit. He would sit by her side and listen as she shared stories and softly wiped tears that told us God was up to something good.

When James passed away, Mom was sick and could not attend his funeral. Weeks later, she asked a family member to take her to Baptist Chapel cemetery. She walked to his grave, stood alone in the frigid weather, and shared her respect for a man God brought into her life that she loved like her own son. How can we stay sad, bitter, angry, or complacent, when bad things change the storyline of our love stories? With God, all things truly are possible, even bringing miracles from messes, blessings from burdens, and happiness from heartaches. God has pulled me from pits of pity many times and positioned me for plans I never imagined possible in my lifetime. How about you? Are you stuck in situations that are stealing your joy and stopping your blessings? Maybe it is time for you to release the past and trust God to guide you to His plans for the rest of your life.

A message from Romans 8: 28-29 comes to mind. “At the very least, we know God is guiding us toward at least one goal in every circumstance, good or bad: conformity to Jesus Christ.”

When things happen that change our plans, we should say, “Thank you, Lord. I trust that this change is from You.”

When it seems impossible to love one another, especially enemies as specified in God’s greatest commandment, we can count on God to work things out for good in His perfect timing. Yet, we must do our part by trusting, obeying, forgiving and stepping forth in faith to new beginnings.

Being stubborn or set in our ways on which direction we should go in life can keep us from many beautiful blessings awaiting us in unexpected places.

Paul was intent on going in one direction on a missionary journey but was stopped. Luke wrote that circumstances from the Holy Spirit’s intervention stopped them from going to Mysia so they could go to Macedonia. (Acts 16: 8-10)

In Psalm 139 we read that God has ordained our days. So, we should never let anger linger, refuse to forgive, or grow weary and distant in our relationship with loved ones and the Lord. Each day is a gift to be opened and enjoyed while knowing in our hearts we are ready to meet Jesus at any given moment. Recognizing circumstances as signposts from God as a new direction, new correction, new start, or lesson in patience and submission is wise for all His children.

While the Holy Spirit loves to send circumstances that bring joy to our journey and new beginnings to our love stories, let us look for them with willing hearts and see what God can do!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.