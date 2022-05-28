Benjamin Bayles, a member of Mount Olive Presbyterian Church, shows off the blueberries sold last summer at the church’s Farmers Market. The market reopens Saturday, June 4, and runs every Saturday through August.

MOUNT OLIVE — The Farmers Market in Mount Olive returns for the summer at Mount Olive Presbyterian Church.

The church will resume the market on Saturdays from June through August, from 8-11 a.m. Opening day is Saturday, June 4.

“It makes sense for us to hold a farmers market,” said Mary Ann Wright, chair of the church’s Outreach, Witness and Stewardship Committee, which is spearheading the effort. “First, there’s a need for something like this here in Mount Olive, and our location makes it convenient for people to find us. With the farmers market we can connect people with produce to sell to those who want to buy from local sources.”

Mount Olive Presbyterian, located at the corner of West Main Street and Breazeale Avenue, first launched its farmers market in the summer of 2021, working in partnership with the University of Mount Olive’s Agriculture program.

UMO students and their produce return this year, and J&J Produce and The Honey Lady have also agreed to be vendors. Others are welcome to participate.

The Farmers Market is open to anyone who has produce to sell, and vendor spaces are free. Prospective vendors must sign up in advance by contacting the church at 919-658-2044. The church’s physical address is 105 N. Breazeale Ave., Mount Olive.