Most likely, everyone who is reading this knows exactly how many steps one must climb in order to get into their house. There are three steps to my front porch and five to my back porch. Yet, there are many people who have no idea how many steps it takes to get into heaven. Some hold out that there is only one step that one must take, that of believing in Jesus Christ. We shall see that there are many other steps that must be taken and we are going to present an even dozen that will walk us to heaven.

The first five steps can be grouped together as the steps it takes for our initial salvation. Becoming a child of God can certainly be said “to be saved”, yet it does not put us in heaven, since we are still alive on this earth at the time. Those of the Lord’s church have often been called “Five Steppers” because of strict adherence to these first five steps.

The first step to take is that of hearing God’s word. Most readily admit that faith is absolutely mandatory and it is. However, “…faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). The word that must be heard for this Christian age is the gospel of Christ (I Pet. 23-25).

Secondly, one must believe that word. When Jesus first began preaching the gospel of the kingdom, he told people, “repent ye, and believe the gospel” (Mark 1:15) and just before His ascension into heaven he told His apostles to preach the gospel to every creature and “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved: but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16).

The third step is repentance. Repentance is a change of mind, having a contrite heart. Those on Pentecost, having heard the gospel and believing it, they were pricked in their hearts, and were told to “repent, and be baptized every one of you…for the remission of sins” Acts 2:37-38).

Step four is to confess Chris. Not confess one’s sins but confess Christ. Jesus said unless you confess “me”, before men, He would not confess you before God (Matt. 10:32-33).

The fifth step is the step that puts one into Christ. We have become a child of God at this point. This step is to be baptized into Christ. One is baptized “into Christ” and then is raised to walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4) and is a new creature (II Cor. 5:17).

The next seven steps are steps that we must take in our life as God’s children if we are to have that heavenly home after our life on this orb is over. These seven steps are found in verses five through seven of Second Peter, chapter one. Peter then says, “For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ…For so an entrance shall be ministered unto you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (II Pet. 1:8, 11). Note the seven.

Virtue is the first mentioned. Virtue is courage and determination to live righteously. One source said of the Greek word that it is moral excellence, not conforming to this world but being transformed by the renewing of your mind (Rom. 12:2)

Added to this virtue is knowledge. Virtue is a natural offshoot of faith. Faith will build virtue. In like manner virtue will feed the next in line and on through the list. The knowledge noted is the discrimination and understanding indicated in Eph. 5:17 and Heb. 5:14. In other words, the knowledge of God’s will.

As noted, knowledge will naturally inculcate and fertilize temperance as a Christian grace. This temperance is simply, self-control. As Paul said of himself, “But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway” (I Cor. 9:27).

To temperance we are to add patience. As we grow stronger in our self-control, we will naturally become more longsuffering in the face of trials and tribulations. “Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution” (II Tim. 3:12). When we are fully in control of self, we will have the patience to endure that which will surely tempt us..

Godliness is humble reverence and deep piety toward God. Patience that is born of confidence in the goodness of God and the assurance of better things in the life to come will keep us ever reverent toward God. Paul said, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” (I Cor. 15:19).

Add to godliness, brotherly kindness. Brotherly kindness is the Greek word, philadelphia and literally means “love of the brethren”.

Finally, number twelve is charity. The word here is agape, the Greek word which means love. How fitting to end with this. As Paul said, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity” (I Cor. 13:13).

