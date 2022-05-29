Groups pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

CLINTON — Helen Faison visited Hillcrest Memorial Park this week to place an American flag at the grave of her husband, a veteran of the U.S. Army and one of the hundreds upon hundreds buried in Sampson and honored this Memorial Day.

For years, Faison and others with the Henry J. Fowler American Legion Post 319 in Clinton have honored passed veterans through the planting of flags. This year, that tribute extends to Willie Faison, this serving as the first Memorial Day for Helen without her husband of 56 years, who passed away in September 2021.

Close to 800 flags were placed at the graves of veterans at Sandhill and Springvale cemeteries as part of a longtime community outreach that has expanded in recent years, thanks to members of Clinton Family Worship Center in Clinton.

Helen Faison, unit president of the American Legion Auxiliary, passed out bundles of flags Thursday morning at Sandhill Cemetery along with Jerome Warren, commander of the American Legion Post 319, and David Brown of Clinton Family Worship Center.

Brown and wife Jean walked along rows of graves off Sampson Street, David equipped with a large drill for the harder ground that didn’t always give way to the small flag poles. Brown, part of the church’s men’s group, said the church members sought several years ago to honor veterans in the form of planting American flags.

“We wanted to do a community project — something outside the church that could help the community — and we found out that the American Legion was already doing it,” said Brown, mentioning discussions among the dozen-strong men’s group, which included veteran Shelly Hairr. “So I got up with the American Legion and Ms. Helen.”

It was about three years ago that Clinton Family Worship combined forces with the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, which has planted flags at local veterans’ graves for decades. It has meant more area being covered, an effort Brown said he hopes to continue to expand.

The church purchased flags and began putting them out at veterans graves at Springvale, adjacent to Clinton Family Worship. There were 517 flags placed at Springvale graves this week, and roughly 300 more at Sandhill and Hillcrest, located just outside the Clinton limits off old N.C. 24, on Thursday.

“We just love this country,” said Brown, a 23-year U.S. Army veteran. “I loved serving in the military more than life itself. The country has been good to us and we wanted to do something in return. Even with all of our problems, people want to come to this country because of our freedoms.”

“We have that freedom, and that freedom is not free,” added Faison. Along with her husband’s service, her father Elwell McNair Sr. served in WWII and her brother, Elwell McNair Jr., served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.

Plenty of veterans of the American Legion made the visits to local cemeteries. Brown said it was the most he’s seen in his time assisting the American Legion.

Tex Howard, a 21-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, was one of the many veterans walking through the cemeteries to identify military graves. Veterans Willie Mitchell, David Underwood, James Joyner, Darryl Price and Ned Highsmith along with Avis Stevens, James and Hildred Butler were also part of the group planting flags, to name a few.

Howard attested that he doesn’t get around as good as he used to. The old vet of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division, was wounded twice in Vietnam. In recent years, a couple strokes conspired to slow Howard down further, but he has powered through.

Despite a slight hitch in gait, Howard was still out there this week, with several bundles of flags in hand, paying tribute to his fallen brethren as he has done so many years before. Faison and others too.

She urged help from the public, anybody who wants to offer an able body or a helping hand. Brown and Faison said attrition among veterans and the age of the organizers will definitely be an issue in the years to come.

“It would be nice if we could get help from the community,” said Faison. “Sometimes it gets a little more difficult.”

“It’s important that we do this,” Brown attested, “and it would be good to have more help.”

