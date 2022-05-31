A threat made against Hobbton High School and its students was reportedly posted on Instagram, prompting an investigation in which two juveniles have been identified. While authorities said there is “no longer a credible threat,” heightened law presence will be present at schools across Sampson County as a precautionary measure, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said.

Some time after 1 p.m. Monday, an administrator with Hobbton High School notified the school’s resource officer regarding a threat against the school and students that had been posted on Instagram. An investigation was launched by the SRO, along with criminal investigators.

“After gathering evidence related to the threat, a search warrant was obtained and an IP address was identified,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read. “Deputies responded to the residence related to the IP address and were able to identify two juvenile suspects who are believed to be responsible for posting the threat on social media.”

At this time, the two juveniles are being questioned and their parents are cooperating with investigators, sheriff’s officials said.

“While this is an ongoing and very active investigation we have determined there is no longer a (credible) threat against the school or its students. However, out of an abundance of caution we will have a very high presence of law enforcement officers at all Sampson County School districts,” the Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

“Rest assured, our schools and our children’s safety are our number one priority. All threats will be met with the full force of the law,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated in the release. “These officers have wasted no time tracking down those responsible for making the social media post and should be commended for their work. Anyone who receives a threat related to school violence should contact local law enforcement immediately.