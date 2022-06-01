Wesley Pope surrounded by his loving family. A fundraiser event, Wesley Pope Benefit, will be held in his memory on June 4, at the Peniel Pentecostal Church in Roseboro.

A fundraiser event to honor the memory of Thomas Wesley Pope will be held this Saturday, featuring food, raffles and a bike ride. Organized in the past couple months, the fundraiser takes on a different feel, as its namesake recently passed after his fight with cancer.

Pope was a native of Sampson County, the son of Kenneth “Buddy” and Idella Sessoms Pope. He was an account manager for the C.R. England Company. He’d pass at his home on May 20, 2022, after battling with cancer. He was 59.

The Wesley Pope Benefit is set for the Saturday of June 4. The event runs begins at 11 a.m. and will be located in Roseboro at the Peniel Pentecostal Church, 3645 Dunn Road.

The event will include a BBQ pork plate sale, plates are $8 each, with take out or eat in options available for attendants. Raffle tickets are also for sale and are $10 each. There will be plenty of prizes. The drawing starts at 5 p.m. Guests do not have to be present to win. Checks can be made payable to Peniel Pentecostal Church. Contact Della Sessoms at 910-990-1344 for more information.

For those that don’t mind traveling and enjoy riding the event has another event in Fayetteville. The event is a bike ride. It’s also set for June 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be Freedom Biker Church, located at, 455 Rock Hill Road in Fayetteville. Cost per bike is $20.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.