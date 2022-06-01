Hello readers! Today is such a beautiful day and there’s so much to be thankful for! Let’s just take a moment and reflect on how good God is to us and be grateful for his majesty. We have been staying busy as usual here at the center and I have so many things to tell y’all!

On May 26, we were thrilled to be able to present our annual Older American’s Day Celebration to the community of Garland after two years of not being able to enjoy it. Thank you, God! I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who helped in ensuring this event was successful! We didn’t have much time to put this celebration together but with teamwork, we made the dream work! To all our sponsors and donors who gave so willingly to help us, thank you. Everyone who prefers to stay anonymous in their contributions, we see you and we thank you. From the bottom of our hearts, we are so thankful. When I tell y’all we had a good time, we had a good time!

There were so many vendors with helpful information along with free gifts and door prizes. We all enjoyed a delicious lunch made possible by our sponsors and willing volunteers. Here at Garland Senior Center, we are so blessed to have such devoted volunteers who never look for anything in return for their services except the blessings the Lord gives them. Thank you to all our angels on earth! We rise by lifting others!

Sampson Regional Blood Drive came out to show their support for our event as we helped them collect some much-needed blood. Many old friends had the opportunity to meet up at the center (Thursday) and catch up. The music, the dancing, the fellowship, and the fun was all so well received, and I just can’t express how thankful we all are. Many times, we may feel like we just can’t go on, but God always makes a way and at the cusp of giving up, there is always a breakthrough! He is the way maker and the chain breaker!

Stanley Hauerwas said it best with this: “Hope does not necessarily take the form of excessive confidence; rather, it involves the simple willingness to take the next step.”

“Always pray and never give up.” — Luke 18:1

“But the Lord stood with me and gave me strength.” — 2 Timothy 4:17

“As for me, I will always have hope.” — Psalms 71:14

In closing, let us all LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.