Arrests/citations

• May 24 — Devone Felton Jr., 41, of 211 Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 22.

• May 25 — Emari Logan, 18, of 5801 Mcdougal Drive, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is June 13.

• May 25 — Sheila Kay Strickland Jordan, 54, of 260 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 13.

• May 27 — Empris Rashe Murphy, 31, of 407 Sampson St., Apt. B, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 19.

• May 27 — Anthony Brent Smith, 37, of 407 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 8.

• May 27 — Tyler McGee, 22, of 804 The Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is June 28.

• May 27 — James Thomas Carr, 25, of 3964 Andrew Chapel Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, carrying concealed gun and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 8.

• May 27 — Joyce Boykin, 48, of 1705 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, was charged with failure to report an accident, driving while license revoked, unsafe lane change and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $500; court date is June 6.

• May 27 — Brian Ortiz, 25, of 93 Electricians Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is June 13.

• May 28 — Donnie Blue, 62, of 512 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 15.

• May 29 — Clark Carl Kephart, 65, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is July 13.

• May 30 — Gary Tyshon Devon Ashley, 28, of 312 Pond View Lane, Wallace, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 10.

• May 30 — Matthew Justin Moore, 28, of 2120 San Lucas St., Apt. 303, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, domestic criminal trespass and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 10.

• May 30 — Josiah Jhamez Gainey-Shepard, 19, of 8471 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• May 31 — Alena Marie Cain, 24, of 210 Starling Lane, Aurtyville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is June 28.

• June 1 — Christopher Evan Paul Jackson, 32, of 414 Broad St., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 28.

• June 1 — Ashley Marie Darden, 19, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 30.

• June 1 — Whitney Tiara Taylor, 24, of 147 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged instrument and located wanted person. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 10.

