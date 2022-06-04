In the beginning of the creation of the world, we find these words: “And the earth was without form, and void: and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, ‘Let there be light and there was light.’ And God saw the light, that it was good, and God divided the light from the darkness.

Throughout Scriptures, God uses typology, symbolism, images, and other descriptive ways to reveal a divine truth. It should be noted by all that the first thing God created during the creation of the world was light. That light means many different things. For example, John 1:16-9 says, “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. The same came for a witness, to bear witness of that Light.

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that comes into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by Him, and the world knew Him not. He came unto His own, and His own knew Him not.

But as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become the Sons of God, even to them that believe on His name..

In John 8:12, Jesus Christ said, “I am the light of the world: he that follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” Jesus would later say to those who follow Him in Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world.”

When Jesus was a child, the prophet Zechariah said this about the appearance of Jesus. He said Jesus had come, “to give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of grace.” This was stated at Luke 1:79

In John 3:19 we find precious words that explain the condition of the United States of America. Jesus said, “And this is the condemnation, that light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds are evil.”

When you look at the landscape of this country. It has become a country of darkness. There are things going on in this country today, that would have never been allowed to happen just a few years ago.

Things that used to be wrong are now right. Things that use to be abnormal are now normal. Every now and then we would see explicit evil, but now we see it every day. The Light has slowly been taken out of the world. It was first taken out of our homes, then our schools, then out of government, and even out of our churches. As a result, darkness has overtaken our country. Mass school shootings don’t bother us any more, like it used to. The killing of babies in the womb has been turned into a right. The display of homosexuality on our TV screens doesn’t even raise an eyebrow. Empathy is given more to criminals than to victims.

Churches are not preaching or teaching to Word of God because of the love of money. Divisions is rampant throughout this nation because of the great love for power and control. it is all because the Light is slowly being dimmed and taken out.

The President of the United States said recently, we are in a transitional period in this country. He was referring to inflation, high gas prices and global warming. He was dead wrong. We are in a transitional period of moving from the Light to moving to completed Darkness.

There is not one thing legislation can do to stop this transition to darkness. There is not one thing any politician can say that will stop this transition to darkness. Our only hope to stop this madness is for the entire country to turn back to God. We must bring God back into every area of our lives. We must bring God back into our homes, so that the homes will be a birthing of Godly men and women. We must bring God back into our schools in such a way that our students will learn and develop a relationship with Him instead of focusing on what they want their gender to be. We must bring God back into our government(s) in such a way that we are really ONE NATION UNDER GOD.

This is our only remedy, our only chance, our only way to transition out of this current darkness in America.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.