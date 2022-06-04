The parable of the Good Samaritan, found in Luke 10, reminds us what we must do to inherit eternal life … “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength, and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.”

Who is our neighbor? Jesus told the Good Samaritan story to show experts in the law the power of extending a helping hand to anyone in need. He told them a priest and Levite looked the other way when passing a man who had been robbed, beaten, and left for dead, Yet, a Samaritan came by, took pity on the man, put him on his donkey, brought him to an innkeeper, paid him to care for the man, and went back the next day to check on the man.

Jesus asked, “which of these three was a neighbor to the man in need”?

The lawyer said, “The one who had mercy on him”!

Jesus told them to go and do likewise, which is what He expects us to do also. Are we showing mercy or madness to people in our lives “‘for such a time as this”?

With hatred, hurt, horrible happenings, and dishonor for God spreading like wildfire across the world, the time is nigh to stand up for Jesus and be Good Samaritans. Loving God first and being a good neighbor to all people gets a nod of approval from our Creator – the One who wins in the end. So, what is our game plan and answer to God? The time is nigh to make Him our first love and love our neighbors – red and yellow black and white — we are all precious in His sight.

In my high school typing class, Mrs. Hall had mercy on her students and showed us love as we pecked away at keys on old typewriters. She checked on, encouraged, and expected us to do our best as we typed hundreds of times, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country”!

How can we love and honor God first and come to the aid of our communities – our country? We can strive to live by God’s Word and ways His Son taught by example — purposefully and mercifully be Good Samaritans to people He puts in our paths — show mercy not madness to all people, and stay closely connected to the Lord and loved ones.

We are blessed to live in a place where faith and family shine brightly and boldly from one end of Sampson to the other, in crossroad communities, small towns, and our county seat — Clinton.

Instead of pointing fingers, disengaging, and nitpicking everything we find fault with, let us stand up for Jesus and enjoy the time we have left here. Reality is…one day, we will pass away or Jesus will come to rapture us (if we’re ready)! Lyrics from an old love song “ Any Day Now”, bring reality to the urgency of the times in which we live when staying prepared — expectantly waiting for Jesus’ return, being good neighbors, and loving God first matter and make a difference in where we will spend eternity.

Yes, Any day now … Time here could end and our forever and ever in Heaven or Hell will begin. What is our answer to Him? Will we love God with all our heart, soul, strength, and mind and love our neighbors? Will we be Good Samaritans and stand up as soldiers of the cross?

How we live here and for eternity when our time on earth is done is up to you and me. Talk to God, confess, confide, and repent, get our hearts, homes, and all things in our lives in order!

Now is the time to stay prayed up, prepared, and come to the aid of our country sadly sinking in sin. Let us walk and talk with our heavenly Father who loves and longs for us to stay forever and ever ‘in the mansion with many rooms’ He has prepared for us?

Take the challenge to be a Good Samaritan and keep Sampson Strong — a place where Faith and family thrive that “we love to call home.”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.