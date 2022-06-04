Florist, volunteers craft cutouts for Texas victims

Painting was going nonstop at The Atrium Florist & Gifts as the staff and volunteers worked tireless to finish projects that will be sent to the Uvalde victims’ families.

The Atrium Florist & Gifts owner Michelle Pietrolaj puts the finishing touches on a cutout for Eliahna Torres, one of the victims of the school children Uvalde. She loved softball.

More cutouts that will be sent to Texas to the families of the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde. These are in memory of Jacklyn Cazares, Maranda Mathis and Xavier Lopez.

This piece is for Eva Mireles, one of the teachers that was killed in the shooting. She was 44.

In an effort to ease an indescribable sorrow that came in the wake of a terrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, a local florist and its owner have gone to work to offer a helping hand.

On May 24, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, and wounded 17 other people.

Helping families deal with grief has been a part of Michelle Pietrolaj’s life for 22 years since starting The Atrium Florist & Gifts in Clinton. She’s always had a dream of doing mission work and for her aiding the funeral home and families in Uvalde was something she felt compelled to do.

“I’ve been here 22 years and we service all kinds of people here,” she said. “Families, bereavement, people who have lost loved ones. We do lots of sad occasions and we do multiple amounts of funeral work on a daily basis. When I saw about the children in Uvalde and the great loss they had suffered, I thought, ‘well look what we do every day, we can surely help out and do our part as a community and give back to them.’”

This spurred Pietrolaj into action as she reached out to one of the funeral homes in Texas, Rushing-Estes, that’s handling these funerals to see how they could help.

“I got in touch with the funeral home there in Uvalde and I spoke with a lady,” she said. “She checked out everything and she called me back and said, she’d spoke to the families and funeral directors and they were willing to take our help.”

“In turn, we started moving quickly,” Pietrolaj continued. “We did cutouts, we found what every child liked, whatever their dream was to be one day or what they had such a passion for and we had handmade cutouts done. We put their names on it, date of birth, the date of death and we hand-painted them.”

Reflecting on the work they were doing for these families affected Pietrolaj emotionally. Tears welled up as she touched on how doing this for Uvalde was a bittersweet moment for her personally.

“I’ve always wanted to do more and I’ve always just had a desire to do mission work,” she said. “At this time, when this happened last week, my daughter was having a baby, I had a child graduate from college and I have one graduating from high school this week.”

“Here we are experiencing such greatness and there they are experiencing such suffering and loss so I thought we could be the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said, her voice cracking. “We were going to go ourselves, but the timing for us to travel there did not work out so we decided to ship our things.”

Pietrolaj expressed how important giving is, especially in moments of immense grief such as in Uvalde.

“We always try to give to someone that we feel has the need, especially when they’re having a funeral — I want to do that out of our heart,” she said. “We have, every week, what we call a giving week. We give to somebody and it doesn’t matter if it’s a casket spray, spray on stand or whatever, it’ll always be a giving day. So when people need such-and-such, we give and we give because we just want to give back to our community.”

Pietrolaj said she has received lots of help from members of the Sampson County, which was vital in making this all become a reality.

“We had a couple of local people come in to help us answer the phone as we got ready,” she said. “Tasha Locklear played a big part in painting, my designers as well. Everyone got in here, worked hard and in two days we had everything ready to go to the families.”

“This could not have been done without Connie Miller, Mackenzie King, Josh Faison, Tasha Locklear, Lisa Davis and Tammy Grady,” she said. “They all stepped up and we made it happen.”

“I’ve always wanted to do mission work and that is my goal one day once I get my children graduated,” she said. “When I look back on the Uvalde situation I can’t help but think of how blessed we are and so we have to be hands and feet of Jesus. That’s what I told our people and that’s what we’ve done.”

