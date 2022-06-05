Sampson Middle enjoys spoils of Pizza Inn competition

The Sampson Middle School band students got to enjoy a delicious pizza party last Friday compliments of the Pizza Inn of Clinton for their victory in the pizza place’s commercial contest.

Pizza Inn hosted a contest for all students grades 6-12 from surrounding local schools. The objective was for students and teachers to craft a 30- to 60-second commercial created for Pizza Inn. Each video was posted Pizza Inn’s business Facebook page and the commercial that received the most likes was declared the winner. The prize — a free pizza party.

There were six competitors in this contest, including Sampson Middle School’s band, Ra’quan Cain’s Sampson Middle School class. two Clinton High classes under Venetia Mann and two Hobbton High classes under Angela Martin.

The contest was close between the SMS Band and Martin’s third block class, but with only a 151-vote margin, the SMS Band came out on top.

As the teachers for the band programs of Clinton City Schools, CHS Director of Bands Geoffrey Tart and SMS Band teacher Vevlyn Lowe shared thoughts on their students’ success in the contest.

“I did the videoing and the effects for the video,” Tart said. “We saw where the challenge was posted on Facebook and I said something to Mrs. Lowe and she said ‘let’s do it.’ So we did it and they had a good time doing it.”

“We put it together and throughout the process of preparing for this, the leadership from the high school marching band was essential,” he continued. “We had them come over and teach middle school students the pep tunes. That was a part of what was filmed; they enjoyed doing that.”

“Leadership is a big part of education and it’s very important that students have ownership and leadership within their entities that they’re a part of,” he added.

“The students have been working on pep band music all fall,” Lowe added. “We decided to pursue this opportunity as a way to motivate them to practice more. They knew that we were going to perform the pep band music for a video and the kids pulled it off and did a great job.”

“They were excited — they memorized all their music, they shouted and they cheered,” she added. “They made me proud.”

Eighth-grade student Kennedy Moore is part of the SMS Band and expressed her joy at being part of the band.

“It feels really nice to have a band family that looks after each other,” she said. “My experience has been great, Mrs. Lowe and Mr. Tart have been amazing conductors and amazing teachers also. I am so thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of a beautiful family like this. I have tons of friends, we love to hang out, we go have fun, but we also are serious. We play our best and we do our best and that’s what we do.”

As members of Pizza Inn’s staff, had the pleasure of helping deliver the pizza prize for their party she’d give a few. She gave a few words of thanks to SMS.

“I just wanna say thank you to Sampson Middle School for participating in our commercial; it was a tight race but they pulled it out,” she said. “We are proud of them and appreciate how they reached out to the community with this commercial.”

Lowe also gave thanks with her gratitude going towards all the families and supporters of the CCS band program.

“I want to say a special thank you to all the parents, grandparents and band supporters we have in our community for helping to make this happen,” Lowe said. “We couldn’t have done this without their votes. The parents have been awesome, they have shared it on Facebook multiple times and grandparents have shared it. That’s how we were successful — thanks to our band family.”

