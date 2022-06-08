On Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service. Elder Hattie Lofton of Four Oak, N.C. will be the guest speaker to bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook. (Keep our Pastor White in your prayers. )

On Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center, Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099 #

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and facebook live. Face masks are required.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45, 2nd and 4th Sundays, at 11 a.m. 1st, 3rd and 5th, Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

On Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m., Youth Sunday Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church.

Minister Samir Skinner will bring forth the message, music by the youth choir.

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every 3rd week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, June 19, at 9:45 a.m. Men’s Day celebration will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. Minister Tyrone Stewart of Jackson Grove Bible Church Newton Grove, will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Dinner will be served following the service. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Men’s Day Service will be held at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance Center 110 East Church St. Rose Hill. Pastor John Newkirk will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Brother Jessie Shackleford will be the address speaker. Come out and hear this Great Man of God.

Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. The BCS, YPHA and Ushers Covention will be June 20-25, at the LandMark Resort, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thought For The Week: Give someone a big hug and tell them you love them.

May God bless you, Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins, and the families who lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658, or email me at [email protected]